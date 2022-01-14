Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again due to “health issues”

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has canceled the visa of the world’s number one tennis player, Serbian Novak Djokovic, for the second time, leading to his deportation.

“Today I have exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Immigration Act to cancel the visa of Mr. Novak Djokovic based on health and law enforcement reasons as being in the public interest,” the minister said in a brief statement. noting that it “carefully” examined the information provided by the parties.

Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again. Getty Images

Djokovic traveled to Melbourne on January 5 with a medical exemption that allowed him to play in the Australian Open without being vaccinated, although later the Customs authorities canceled his visa and detained him until a court ruling on Monday gave him the reason for the tennis player.

The 34-year-old Serb’s lawyers are expected to appeal this decision in court.

Djokovic had declared that he had not traveled in the previous 14 days, but the truth is that he had traveled from Serbia to Spain, while in his country of origin he gave an interview to a French media knowing that he was positive for covid-19 .

The world number one entered the draw for the Australian Open the day before, which starts on Monday, to play his first match against his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, although the impact of a new legal battle on the development of the tournament is unknown, as well as the reaction of the Australian public, where most are vaccinated, against the tennis player.

“The (Scott) Morrison Government is strongly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, especially in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hawke said when justifying the measure adopted after the Federal Circuit Court ordered the tennis player’s release last Monday.

That court considered that the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa a few hours after his arrival in the country, which led to his arrest, did not respect the “procedural fairness” of the number 1 tennis player in the world, who seeks to obtain his tenth Australian Open title and become the most successful in history, with 21 Grand Slams.

🚨 AUSTRALIA CANCELED DJOKOVIC’S VISA.

The Serb faces possible deportation in Australia again after Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to withdraw his visa for “reasons of health and public order.”#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Vjy5Jdk08n

