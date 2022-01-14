Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa for the second time

The australian government canceled this Friday for the second time the visa of the tennis player Novak Djokovic, who arrived in the country on January 5 without being vaccinated against covid-19 and since then he has been involved in an unprecedented battle to avoid his deportation.

The Immigration Minister, alex hawkeHe said in a statement that he made the decision for reasons of “health and public order“.

The Prime Minister’s Government Scott Morrison is “firmly committed to the australian border protection, especially in this context of covid-19 pandemicHawke explained in his text.

Djokovic, 34, aspires to achieve his 21st win in a Grand Slam at Australian Open, which starts on Monday, thus surpassing the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the swiss Roger Federerabsent due to injury. But following this decision by the Australian government, the number 1 in world tennis may be banned from entering the country for three years, except under certain circumstances.

However, their lawyers once again have the option to appeal.

Djokovic had obtained an exemption from the organizers of the Australian Open because he had tested positive for covid-19 in mid-December.

However, the border authorities did not consider that a recent infection justified an exception and on January 5, the day of his arrival in Australia, Djokovic’s visa canceled and sent him to a migrant detention center.

The tennis player was locked up there until Monday, when his lawyers managed to an Australian judge released him for a procedural error during his interrogation at the airport in melbourne.

Since then, Djokovic trained normally in the facilities of the Australian Open, which on Thursday included him as the top seed in the draw for the draw.

This Friday, the Minister of Finance, simon birmingham, he insisted, before the official decision of hawke, that Australia it only allows entry into its territory of persons with a complete vaccination schedule or those with an accepted medical exemption.

“This policy has not changed and we will continue to apply this policy rigorously,” he said on local ABC television.

He ‘makes us look like idiots’

Djokovic acknowledged this week “mistakes” amid scandal. In a statement, he conceded that the travel declaration delivered to the authorities contained false information, but claimed that it was filled out by a member of his team.

also admitted have been wrong when meeting with a journalist from the French newspaper L’Equipe on December 18 even knowing that he was infected by coronavirus.

The case also sows discrepancy in the circuit. Some players consider that the authorities they should allow the participation of the world number one, but others are not so receptive.

This is the case of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number four in the world, who accused the Serbian of “having played with his own rules“.

“That requires a lot of courage and jeopardizes the entire tournament… I don’t think there are many tennis players who would have done the same,” he said in an interview with the Indian outlet WION.

Tsitsipas regretted that almost all the players in the Grand Slam they have been vaccinated, but “others have chosen to go their own way, which makes most of them look like idiots”.

This case has increased the pressure on the Morrison’s Conservative government, which faces a general election in May.

For almost two years of pandemic, Australians have been subjected to very severe restrictions, with a strict border closure that has kept citizens abroad separated from their families for a long time.

