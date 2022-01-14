Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views

“Baby Shark” achieves a mega number of views on YouTube 1:00

(CNN) — Baby Shark, the inescapable catchy song loved by some children and often feared by their parents, reached a new record: 10 billion views on YouTube.

Not only is it the most viewed video on the platform, a record it set in November 2020, but it is now the only video on the site to reach 10 billion views, YouTube confirmed to CNN.

The children’s song, devised by South Korean education company Pinkfong and performed by Korean-American singer Hope Segoine, debuted in 2016 and was a viral hit in Asia, but it didn’t enter the collective consciousness of Americans until 2019.

Since then, it has become a Nickelodeon TV show, a cereal, a live show, and the rallying cry of the Washington Nationals throughout their World Series-winning season. It even hit Billboard’s Top 40 at one point and inspired Jamie Tartt’s chant on Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

YouTube’s most-viewed video shows two real children demonstrating the “Baby Shark dance” as the titular animated shark and his family, including a mustachioed “grandfather shark,” swim serenely and then attempt to chase the children. However, they fail, and the children celebrate their safety as the sharks watch from afar, fork in fin.

Its success was somewhat accidental: In 2019, Pinkfong’s US CEO Bin Jeong told CNN the company didn’t expect the clip to take off the way it did, saying, “Those who do, do.” on your own.”

To celebrate the latest “special milestone,” Pinkfong invited children from around the world to share their “Baby Shark Dance moments” with the company.