Ben Affleck told what was one of the most disappointing moments he lived with Jennifer Lopez

like any actor, Ben Affleck has faced to difficult moments during his career, and in a recent interview revealed that one of them involves his current partner, singer Jennifer Lopez. What is this misunderstanding about? Read on to find out.

Visibly relaxed and playful in tone, the star of films like “Batman” and “The Last Showdown” revealed how one of the biggest flops in his long list of films unfolded. He detailed that this It happened when he began his relationship with ‘the diva from the Bronx’ in the movie “Gigli”, directed by Marty Brest.

“The studio at the time latched onto that idea, because I started having a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who was selling a lot of magazines and seemed to generate a lot of excitement,” he said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine.

According to Ben Affleck, the idea of ​​the production was to “generate morbidity” through his relationship with JLo; however, things did not go as expected.

“’They want a romantic comedy. They want the two of them to be together. More of that!’. It all ended up like that famous sketch from the show Saturday Night Life: ‘bad idea,’” said the 49-year-old actor. “I remember telling Marty on the Friday of the premiere, ‘This is a tsunami, it couldn’t be worse. Worse impossible,'” he added.

Likewise, the American actor stated that the public’s response did nothing but affect his self-esteem and question various aspects of his life: “It created a lot of negative feelings from people about me. (…) It was depressing, it made me question certain things, feel disappointed and have many personal doubts, “he concluded.

