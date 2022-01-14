Beverage company pays couples to spend time without technology | Trends

With a unique challenge, the American beverage company Kahlúa seeks to stop couples from use cell phones and all kinds of technology for a period of time in order to promote mental health among couples and not just individuals.

To do this, he created a challenge called #KahluaStirItUpChallenge through which it will pay 25,000 dollars (more than 100 million Colombian pesos) to those couples who manage to spend 30 nights without using electronic devices or mobile devices.

According to KahlúaWith the arrival of a new year, many people think about working on their individual health, but not on the health of their relationship.

The company intends with this challenge so that people can change their nightly routines.

“The #KahluaStirItUpChallenge gives couples a chance to unplug to reconnect and liven up their nightly routines for a great reward”, advertises the company on its website.

Kahlúa is an American liquor and coffee company. private file

The challenge will begin this Sunday, January 16, 2022 and will end on February 15 for couples who have already registered before December 7.

During the challenge, Participants will turn off their devices and go offline for 12 continuous hours, from 6:30 pm to 6:30 am the next day, and do activities together.

The couple will have to store their devices in a special box and at the end they will undergo polygraph tests to confirm that they did not connect to the internet.

BRIEFCASE