Biographical series of Vicente Fernández arrives on TV

Getty The biographical series of Vicente Fernández will soon be released by Univision and Televisa.

Univision Communications Inc., the main Spanish-language content company in the United States, today announced the production, together with Televisa, of a biographical series on Vicente Fernández Gómez, “El Charro de Huentitán”, an icon of Mexican music, as well as a successful composer, businessman, record producer and actor.

The new series will be based on the book “El Último Rey” (The Last King) by journalist Olga Womat, for which Televisa reached an agreement with Editorial Planeta to acquire the rights.

Vicente Fernández, who passed away a month ago, was one of the most emblematic singers in Mexico, an idol who, through his talent, came to cross borders to be acclaimed worldwide. Fernández is admired by millions of fans around the world and left behind a rich musical legacy that has inspired new generations.

When did the singer Vicente Fernández die?

At the beginning of December 2021, the whole world mourned the death of the famous Mexican singer Vicente Fernández.

The Fernández family confirmed the devastating news with a press release that was broadcast through social networks: “Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share a great music career with everyone and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to clap, thank you for continuing to sing.”

According to statements from his own daughter, “Don Chente” died as a result of complications arising from his suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

What you need to know about Univision, the television network that will broadcast the Vicente Fernández biographical series in the United States

As the leading Spanish-language content and media company in the United States, Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers with news, sports and entertainment content on broadcast and cable television, as well as audio and digital platforms.

The company’s outstanding portfolio of properties includes free-to-air networks Univision and UniMás, and 10 cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports channel in the country.

Locally, Univision owns or operates 59 television stations in the major Hispanic markets in the United States. In addition, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, owns or operates 58 radio stations, hosts a number of live events, and has a robust digital audio presence.

The company’s prominent digital portfolio includes Univision.com, the free ad-supported video on demand streaming service PrendeTV, Univision Now, the largest network of Hispanic influencers and several of the most popular applications.