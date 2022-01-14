Bitcoins for everyone: how is the plan of Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, to impose home crypto mining

Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter and founder of Block (photo: zoomnoticias)

Block, formerly known as Square, the company of the former Twitter CEO, jack dorsey, focused on mobile payment systems, confirmed today that it will launch a new “open source” bitcoin mining system.

The controversial executive is focused on finding alternative ways to boost the cryptocurrency market, he said. Reuters.

Until now it is not very clear what the new system will consist of. The mere description of the project resembles the objective of the Russian-Canadian genius Vitalik Buterin, who visited Argentina at the end of last year and interacted with the local crypto ecosystem, which created Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in market capitalization, behind bitcoin: make “blockchain”, or the blockchain system on which cryptocurrencies are based, an open system to new programming developments.

At the moment, Block is in the design stage of the project, in very early stages of development, although Dorsey had already pointed out last October that the company planned to move forward along that path.

Currently the “mining” of bitcoins is dominated by large farms, with very high energy consumption and large capital investments

Thomas Templeton, director of hardware at Block, gave some clues about the line that the company wants to follow in terms of Bitcoin mining. According to the manager, the intention is to implement a “distributed and efficient” system throughout the mining chain. From hardware development to start-up, to go “beyond Bitcoin”.

“We want mining to be more distributed and efficient in every way, from purchasing to installation to maintenance to mining,” Templeton noted. In principle, this would facilitate the eventual proliferation of SMEs or monotributistas of cryptomining.

Beyond Bitcoin

“We are interested because mining goes far beyond creating new Bitcoin. We see it as a long-term necessity for a fully decentralized, permissionless future,” Templeton said.

Block thus points to the “bitcoin of the future”. The idea is that anyone can mine Bitcoin and other cryptos from home in a clean and efficient way, solving the most important mining problems.

For it It is necessary to simplify access to mining equipment, reduce energy consumption as much as possible and extend the useful life of the equipment, in addition to reducing the noise they generate.

This is a great challenge for a technology that, although it is already used with dedicated hardware, is still very inefficient in terms of consumption, especially when using non-dedicated hardware that increases the capacity of the systems but triggers consumption. This situation is reflected in the existence of large mining farms that overstrain electrical systems and generate outages and service interruptions.

Kazakhstan and bitcoin

Something like that happened towards the end of 2021 in Kazakhstan, where nearly 90,000 crypto mining machines displaced from China were moved in a matter of weeks, due to the ban established by the regime of that country. The Chinese thus attacked the excessive consumption of coal, the main hydrocarbon for their power generation, and privileged their project to launch, by 2025, the digital yuan, of which they have already launched pilot tests in several large cities, including Beijing.

As a result of the protests over the 100% increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas, the “naphtha” of automobiles in that country, The Kazakh government launched a bloody crackdown and shut down the internet, disabling nearly a fifth of global bitcoin mining capacity, slowing down cryptocurrency “validation” operations and contributing in part to the price crash in the first weeks of the year.

Dorsey’s project is of great interest to fans of the world of Bitcoin, who believe that Block can be a before and after in terms of crypto mining. A kind of crypto mining for everyone.

KEEP READING:

Due to record demand, Argentina had to import electricity from Brazil

Why Argentina became attractive for crypto mining

Vitalik Buterin and the crypto-charged: who are the richest and most powerful people in the new financial world