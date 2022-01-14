Boricua Jean Ramírez and the cause of his premature death

Puerto Rican bullpen receiver for the Tampa Bay Rays, Jean Ramírez, has committed suicide, the medical examiner’s office said Thursday. Tarrant County, Texas. Ramirez, 28, was found Monday in a field by a creek bed near his family’s home in Fort Worth, Texas, authorities said. Ramirez’s family shared this statement through the Rays:

The loss of our son has been the most painful experience we have ever had. Unfortunately, sometimes we don’t see the signs. Fighting in silence is not okay. It is our commitment to honor our son’s life by helping other families. No parent should have to bear the loss of their child.”

We are so grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays organization, whom we consider our family, for their love and support. Our son felt loved by all of you. Thank you to our family, friends, and everyone else, far and near, for the outpouring of love and support. Health! Rays up in the sky”.

Funeral services will be held Sunday in Texas. The Rays announced Ramirez’s death Tuesday as an “unexpected and difficult loss.” Ramírez had been one of the Rays’ bullpen catchers for the past three seasons, taking a role on the major league staff shortly after being released, following a three-season playing career in the minor leagues.

He joined the organization in 2016 as a 28th-round draft pick from Illinois State, having previously played at the University of Arkansas and Grayson County College. Rays players and staff shared on social media how much Ramirez enjoyed being with the Rays and how much they liked him. Manager Kevin Cash said:

Jean was an amazing teammate and friend. He brought so much passion and energy every day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to everyone he interacted with. He had the biggest heart and the most contagious smile. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be deeply missed.”

For his part, left-handed pitcher Shane McClanahan, who Ramírez caught several times, expressed:

Simply unpleasant. Jean was an amazing person/friend. We will all miss him deeply.”

