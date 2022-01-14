Brazil, a litmus test for Ecuador on the way to the World Cup

A few days before the end of the playoffs South American, the Ecuadorian national team must draw four fire tests in view of Brazil, Peru, Paraguay Y Argentina to collect the four points that will allow him to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Fourteen days remain for the first test against the absolute leader and first ranked in the World Cup, Brazil, and most of those selected are in full preseason, disconnected from the rhythm of competition and others just joining new teams.

However, the Ecuadorian coach, the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, and its players have shown great ability to get ahead in the face of any adversity for the team, which started and remains in the qualifying zone, with 23 points.

Among the novelties against Brazil, the team’s all-time scorer, with 33 goals, Enner Valencia, has recovered from injury, but will miss the defender Byron Castillo who is suspended, while Jeremy Sarmiento faces an injury.

Against Brazil anything can happen in Quito, since the team from Tite ratify its hierarchy or that the intrepid members of the local team once again show the level they had at home against Uruguay (4-2) and Colombia (6-1), and in away matches against Colombians, with a goalless tie, and Chileans (0-2).

It should be noted that, from the first qualifying matches in 2020, Alfaro and his team overcame difficulties and showed solvency on the continent as a team that has been putting together and responding to any challenge on the fly.

There were also bumps. In 2021, Ecuador lost to Peru (1-2) and tied (0-0) against Chile, in Quito, in addition to yielding to Venezuela by 1 to 2 in Caracas.

The history of clashes between Ecuadorians and Brazilians is completely favorable for the visitors of the next January 27th, but as every rule has its exception, Ecuador already knows how to beat him in Quito.

Iván Hurtado and Ulises de la Cruz mark Ronaldo in a qualifying match in 2004. Photo: Archive EL COMERCIO

To also strengthen that there are no impossible things, in the last game of last year they won historically by 0-2 against chili, with an outstanding performance by their youth players, who fuel the hope of a good performance against Brazil, and then immediately think about the game against Peru in Lima.

While Brazil gave this Thursday the list of its summoned, nothing is known about that of Ecuador, since Alfaro usually keeps the call until the last moment.

There is also no anxiety because, surely, the coach has defined the payroll and the teams that will face Brazil in the Ecuadorian capital and five days later to Peru, in Lima.