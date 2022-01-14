Can you play in Brazil? Cristiano Ronaldo’s response to the possibility of playing in South American football

2022-01-13
The possibility is there and even Cristiano Ronaldo himself acknowledges that he can play South American football, it is complicated because it is not impossible, as he made it clear in an interview with ESPN Brazil.
CR7 explained that he has great admiration for the Verdeamarela nation, and even that he is closer to his culture than many imagine.
“What I can say with absolute certainty is that Brazil is a brother country. Because of the relationship I have with my colleagues, because of the culture, the Brazilians who live in Portugal. My sister lives in Brazil, married to a Brazilian. I do my nutrition courses with Brazilians. It is a country that I have a lot of respect for, I know a lot about Brazil”, he explained.
Cristiano does not close the door to play in Brazil: Nobody said that he would return to Manchester at 36 years old and here I am. Play in Brazil? I do not know. It is far from my thoughts. But in football everything is possible, I don’t know”.
Brazilian soccer is going through a good economic moment, so much so that it can afford to have great signings like Godín, Hulk, among others.
Cristiano was also consulted about the comparison made with Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho. CR7 was clear, he did not want to say that he was better and preferred to praise them.
“The three of us leave a legacy, our history. I can say, in fact, that I won more individual titles than them, but they won world championships. I sympathize a lot with both of them, I grew up watching them. Saying who is the best, the second, is not the most important thing. I prefer to stay with the fact that they are idols and left a beautiful story in football”, he assured.