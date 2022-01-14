Can you play in Brazil? Cristiano Ronaldo’s response to the possibility of playing in South American football

2022-01-13

The possibility is there and even Cristiano Ronaldo himself acknowledges that he can play South American football, it is complicated because it is not impossible, as he made it clear in an interview with ESPN Brazil.

CR7 explained that he has great admiration for the Verdeamarela nation, and even that he is closer to his culture than many imagine.

“What I can say with absolute certainty is that Brazil is a brother country. Because of the relationship I have with my colleagues, because of the culture, the Brazilians who live in Portugal. My sister lives in Brazil, married to a Brazilian. I do my nutrition courses with Brazilians. It is a country that I have a lot of respect for, I know a lot about Brazil”, he explained.

Cristiano does not close the door to play in Brazil: Nobody said that he would return to Manchester at 36 years old and here I am. Play in Brazil? I do not know. It is far from my thoughts. But in football everything is possible, I don’t know”.