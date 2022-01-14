Celia Lora shows off her neckline with a daring cowgirl look

Celia Lora Not only has she become one of the most controversial celebrities on television, because thanks to the daring uncoverings she continuously performs, she has also increased her popularity on social networks. And it was precisely with a series of revealing images how he managed to raise the temperature of millions of fans.

The postcards that were shared through his official Instagram account set fire to his photo gallery again, because in them left very little to the imagination.

And it is that the Mexican model brought out her voluptuous curves, this time captivating more than 10 million followers, before whom she was seen with a daring cowgirl outfit with which she showed off her crazy personality very close to the camera.

Wearing blue shorts that he combined with pink latex top, vest and hat in the same tone, the playmate added a belt with the Playboy logo, falling in love with more than 110,000 users who rated her first publication, in which she attracted the eye by showing her pronounced cleavage.

Lying on a pink carpet, it was like the ex-inhabitant of ‘The House of the Famous’ repeated the dose of sensuality to once again show the beauty of her curvaceous silhouette, thus achieving another important number of reactions and daring compliments.

But when it comes to showing off her figure with exotic costumes, the rocker’s daughter Alex Lora She knows how to get it, because previously she had also been seen wearing a tight green latex suit, with which she opened the top part to reveal one of her most daring necklines.

While, using only a red robe and a ship captain’s hat, Celia Lora left her mouth open by showing her curves. Image in which he again used the famous bunny logo to make it clear that he continues to belong to the club of the most spectacular models who do not hesitate to take off their clothes.

You may also like:

–Celia Lora raises the temperature posing in daring red lace lingerie

–Celia Lora models tight transparent body that exposes her curves and something else

–Celia Lora celebrates Christmas and her birthday with daring red transparent lace lingerie