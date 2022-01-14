Chavo del 8: the news that saddens fans of La Chilindrina

María Antonieta de las Nieves, known for playing La Chilindrina on the El Chavo del 8 program, reported that the series based on her life was canceled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Mexico. After the news, she spoke on portals such as Ventaneando where she shared that the project had to stop and could not wait to resume it, for other work reasons that have her tied. “With everything related to the pandemic, it could not be carried out and right now I can no longer be on standby, or I do the series or I do the Circo de la Chilindrina and honestly, the circus suits me better,” he declared.

The chilindrina, highlighted that he rules out the possibility of carrying out said series, however, his current commitments were something that he could not abandon. I promised myself all this year to be with that company and I’m going to be if God wants me to be in good health, I’ll see what suits me to do. It was a beautiful project that filled me with hope at the time, it was worth it”.

María Antonieta de las Nieves in interviews. Source: Instagram @lachilindrina_oficial

A few months ago, Marie Antoinette He had to deal with his Covid-19 infection, which did not bring him major problems since he had mild symptoms and, therefore, his recovery period was not as long. “Nothing else gave me so much hoarseness, I had so much phlegm and it was over. Neither body pain thank God, is that I had three vaccines. Not only the two from Pfizer, but they had already given me the booster. So thanks to that I say that it did not hit me hard, “he said.

The chilindrina, 71, said that after taking another test it came back negative, but to his surprise, when he went on a flight and they did another test, it came back positive. Given this, a third test was done to corroborate his state of health and this indicated that he was fine. “I feel good, I am at home, calm and I am improving day by day. It seems as if he only has a common cold, nothing serious as they have published out there, “he wrote.

La Chilindrina in one of her characteristic scenes. Source: Instagram @lachilindrina_oficial

Active on social networks, the daughter of Don Ramón in El Chavo del 8, made her current health situation public in the face of false testimonies that put her in danger. Through a video on Instagram, the actress asked to end the rumors that exist about her health outlook due to the coronavirus, “this test is already more than enough for them to see that I am fine. I don’t know where it came from that I was dying, that I was seriously ill from COVID,” he commented. Marie Antoinette with proof of one of your tests.