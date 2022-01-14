Chilean media assure that America returns to the charge by Pablo Solari

Just as it happened in his first semester of Santiago Solari, looking for how the signing of Alvaro Fidalgo, On this occasion, the Club América strategist is looking for his squad to be reinforced once again, because he has already visualized the positions that the team needs to be able to compete in a better way and prevent some mistakes in those areas from costing them the important games that they have left him both runner-up in conca champions, as twice in the quarterfinals of the MX League.

This is the last chance for the coach to be able to give results and perhaps maintain continuity with the azulcrema team, which is why he requires the best elements for his consideration and this time one of the players he already has in his sights and despite everything wants to leave is precisely the signing of Paul Solari, since both he and the whole group want to finalize that arrival for the next tournament, even though the expectations in terms of value for him are high and with little hope that it will be so profitable according to the statistics.

According to information from the journalist Rubén Rodríguez, one of the options at first to reinforce was precisely Uriel Antuna, but due to the situation between both teams it did not happen and it was decided to Brian Ocampo who could not be seen. In this way, his only viable option would be Solari, who initially released an offer of 2 million dollars to colo colo, but that the Chilean team bluntly failed, leaving the Eagles until that moment without a chance.

The second offer was for almost 3 million dollars, but it was not accepted either. According to the source, what the Chilean team would expect is to be able to receive between 3.5 and 4 million dollars for the soccer player whom they were able to acquire with a value of 1,300,000 dollars when buying it from Cordoba Workshops for 80% of your letter and to which 20% still belongs. Now the idea is to double what the team was able to pay at the time, so that the footballer’s Eagles can become creditors for the Closure 2022.

Is Pablo Solari the best option?

Of the elements that have sounded so far in the set of Coapa, precisely the Argentine Pablo Solari is the one who in the last 12 months has not stood out so much in different skills. However, the knowledge that Santiago Solari could have about him would be the key, the same case occurred with Fidalgo who remained on the Second Division bench in Spain and even so, he began to be effective in the squad, so it remains to be seen that they accept the offer and see his skills in Mexican soccer.