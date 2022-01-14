Chivas de Guadalajara claims not to have news of JJ Macías

The Mexican striker does not count for Quique Sánchez Flores in the Madrid team and they are looking for a place for him in another team.

The European dream of JJ Macias it’s getting darker and darker. The former player of Chivas from Guadalajara is experiencing a difficult situation Getafe and the Madrid team would already be looking for accommodation elsewhere. And despite what has been said in recent days about his possible return to Liga MX, from El Rebaño they claim to know nothing about the forward’s future.

This was expressed by himself Ricardo Pelaez at a press conference, where he stressed that they will respect the decision made by Getafe. “No, we have not had communication with him because he has been with Getafe for a year and we have to be respectful. We have not received communication from them (Getafe) either and we are going to meet the deadlines; if there was something, we would enter into communication to solve it, but it is not the case”, the manager said.

From Spanish media it is insisted that the azulón team is looking for accommodation in another club to free up a non-community place. However, the irregular walk of Macías with Getafe does not invite optimism and there are few offers that have reached the offices of the Madrid team.

The still Chivas player has not scored any goals since his arrival at the First division of Spain and does not count for Quique Sanchez Flores, coach who came to the Getafe bench a few months ago after the dismissal of Michael Gonzalez, who was the main supporter of the signing of the Mexican.

To rain on wet, the azulones announced in the last hours the signing of the striker Borja Mayoral, former Rome Y Real Madrid who arrives to shore up the team’s offensive zone, something that will further limit the few participations that Macías has had since his arrival at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.