Chivas de Guadalajara implements an ‘anti-contagion’ plan in the face of the increase in positives in Liga MX

Chivas from Guadalajara He held his penultimate training session this Thursday before the commitment next Sunday, January 16, against Pachuca in the framework of day 2 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League. Tomorrow, Friday, they will have a morning session before embarking on the trip to Hidalgo with a view to that match against the Tuzos.

This new logistics of the Flock of traveling days in advance will be implemented throughout this tournament as a preventive measure in the face of the increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in Liga MX teams. From now on, and in scenarios that do not generate much wear and tear due to the distance of the transfer, The Chivas entourage will travel by land to avoid contact with people outside the club in places such as airports.

This was announced by the journalist Álex Ramírez through his personal Twitter account. “Chivas will travel to Pachuca from this Friday, by land to be concentrated in his hotel. These logistics will be maintained for most of the tournament due to health protocol, in search of avoiding more infections by staying away from common places regarding travel.”wrote the communicator.

For this match against Pachuca Michel Leano only have the doubt Hiram Mier, who was one of the three positive cases that Chivas presented in the week along with Roberto Alvarado and Luis Olivas. The last two returned negative in the last PCR tests they carried out on the squad, while the central defender will wait until this Friday, January 14, to find out whether or not he travels with the rest of his teammates.

The second date of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament will begin on Friday the 14th, but the Chivas de Guadalajara will jump to the main field of the Hidalgo stadium until Sunday, January 16, when they visit Pachuca from 6:00 p.m.