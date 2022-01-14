Chivas: El Rebaño travels by bus to Pachuca, due to COVID?

Due to the increase in infections of COVID-19 and its omicron variant, The Chivas coaching staff has decided, together with the board, to travel by bus and not by plane from this Friday to the city of Pachuca, where they will face the Tuzos next Sunday at the Hidalgo Stadium, as part of Matchday 2 of Clausura 2022.

This measure is given, according to the helmsman Marcelo Michel Leaño, to avoid flight cancellations and above all, avoid contagion among the members of the institution and in the fans.

“Now there are many flight cancellations and travel becomes complicated, so that is why we made the decision to travel to Pachuca by truck from today, because it was difficult to guarantee that we could leave by plane and it is an effort that the players have to make, we are going to take time away from them with their families, we thank them for the time and effort, but they are one of the measures that we must take to take care of ourselves,” said the coach of the Sacred Flock.

For this trip, the Chivas team does with complete equipment, given that the casualties they had on Day 1 due to COVID-19 infections have been recovered and elements such as Hiram Mier, Roberto Alvarado and Luis Olivas are already eligible by coach Marcelo Michel for the commitment against the Hidalguenses.

OF