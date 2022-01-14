Citibanamex: Date set for sale of Banamex | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The process of selling the Banamex will start in the spring and is expected to be a smooth transaction, said global head of citi, Jane Fraser.

It will be a simple transaction, we have worked in recent years to see how to obtain the best results. The process separation will start immediately. We hope that the process sale in spring.

“There will be an opportunity to return the capital outflow to our company. This is the final decision for our exit from the markets,” said the director in a conference with analysts.

Mexico recipient of investments: Citigroup

Without giving further details about the amount they seek to obtain for their business in Mexico, Fraser stressed that our country remains a market recipient of global investments, with what citi will reinforce its strategy to focus on institutional banking.

“Our expectation is that Mexico will be a major recipient of global investments and trade flows in the coming years. We will significantly maintain the bank’s local license and invest to obtain higher returns for our institution,” he said.