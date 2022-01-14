Coachella 2022: Tickets and dates to see Grupo Firme, Karol G, Natanael Cano and Banda MS live, see the complete poster

List of artists who will play at the festival

OROne of the largest and most popular music festivals in the world has its 2022 edition ready, It’s about Coachella, who has just announced the artists who will be this year where the presence of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and the Mexicans, Grupo Firme and Banda Ms.

It is a music festival called: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where for three days the best artists worldwide will perform and it also has a great presence of stars of television, cinema, music among others.

In 2022 it will be held in Indio, California like every year, it will last three days, it will start on Friday April 15 with the presentation of Harry Styles of stellar, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17, for reappear on Friday April 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 in the same order.

This year will feature the presence of Harry Styles who will be on Friday, April 15 and 22, in addition to being accompanied by Lil Baby and Firm Group, on Saturday 16 and 23 will have Billie Eilish, 21 Savage, Nicki Nicole and on Sunday 17 and 24 with Nathanael Cano, Banda Ms and Doja Cat.

YAY! Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkppic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M ? Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022

Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Louis the Child, Baby Keem, Still Woozy, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Snoh ​​Aalegra, City Girls, Madeon, NIKI, Lane 8, Pink Sweat $, Omar Apollo, Black Coffee, IDLES, Peggy Gou, Epik High, The Marías, Carly Rae Jepsen, Spiritualized, Daphni, The Martinez Brothers, Bishop Briggs, MIKA, slowthai, Cordae, BADBADNOTGOOD, The Avalanches, Role Model, ARTBAT, Damian Lazarus, TOKiMONSTA, Princess Nokia, PUP, The Regrettes, Raveena, Purple Disco Machine, Arooj Aftab, Amyl and the Sniffers, Dom Dolla, Logic1000, The Chats, The Hu, John Summit, Jean Dawson, Code Orange, Ela Minus, Jayda G, Lost Kings, Lawrence, GG Magree, Giselle Woo & the Night Owls

Billie Eilish, Flume, Megan thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Stromae, GIVON, Anitta, BROCKHAMPTON, Rich Brian, girl in red, Wallows, Isaiah Rashad, Caribou, Conan Gray, Koffee, Tchami, Dixon, Caroline Polachek , Turnstile, 100 gecs, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Pabllo Vittar, Hot Chip, DJ Koze, Floating Points, Steve Lacy, Arlo Parks, Rina Sawayama, Japanese Breakfast, Masego, Chelsea Cutler, Nicki Nicole, Richie Hawtin, Beach Bunny, Amber Mark, Ed Maverick, Current Joys, black midi, Chris Liebing, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Inner Wave, ANNA, Holly Humberstone, Nilüfer Yanya, L’Impératrice, Emo Nite, Alaina Castillo, Paco Osuna, Beach Goons, VNSSA, Mannequin Pussy, Sama’ Abdulhadi, WHIPPED CREAM, DJ Holographic, Yard Act, Layla Benitez, Miane

Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, Run the Jewels, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Banda MS, Fatboy Slim, Måneskin, JID, Solomun, Jessie Reyez, Denzel Curry, FINNEAS. Vince Staples, Dave, Fred again…, Duck Sauce, Chicano Batman, Duke Dumont, Kim Petras, Orville Peck, Natanael Cano, beabadoobee, Belly, The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon, Alec Benjamin, Ali Gatie, dod, Surf Curse, Michael Bibi, Nathy Peluso, Maxo Kream, Bedouin, Emotional Oranges, Channel Tres, Yola, Hayden James, Molchat Doma, Crumb, Olivia O’Brien, Griselda, Eyedress, Sampa the Great, Satori, Viagra Boys, Adam Port, Altin Gün , Skegss, Luttrell, Mariah the Scientist, Amémé, Cariño, Cole Knight.

Tickets for the festival have a varied price, ranging from $679 dollars general access to 1,429 dollars in the VIP area, access will be all three days and depends on the weekend you like to go.