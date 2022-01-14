Cologne DT confirms America’s offer for Jorge Meré

The German club is already aware of the Eagles’ interest in the center-back and is preparing for a possible exit.

The name of Jorge Mere it sounds louder and louder in America. Monumental Eagles was able to confirm that the player from Köln in the German Bundesliga is interested in coming to play with the azulcremas, but now, the picture of this operation has become even clearer after the words of Steffen Baumgart, helmsman of the Bavarian team.

At a press conference, the coach recognized the offer by the Eagles and the analysis that they carry out at the club level to find out if they let him go. In addition to this, the helmsman revealed that the player himself shows the desire he has to change of scenery to find the regularity that this tournament has not had with them.

“I can confirm that there is a concrete offer for him and that we are thinking about it. I have the feeling that he also wants to change”said the helmsman for the media in Germany, this at the time of confirming that his possible departure would represent a blow for them because they do not have a defender to cover that gap because they let go of Rafael Czichos to Chicago.

“We would have to think about a new central defender if Meré leaves us. There is currently no decision., said the coach to end the issue related to Jorge Meré, who has been given the opportunity to play only eight games so far this season, four of them as a starter.

In such a way, America has made the formal offer for Jorge Meré and he wishes to accept it. That said, the decision rests entirely in the hands of Koln, a team that would be left without alternatives in central defense, but that has not given the Spanish too much prominence in its team.