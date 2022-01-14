Colombia National Team is already in Fort Lauderdale

The Colombian National Team is already in the United States, Reinaldo Rueda and his team are in Fort Lauderdale to continue with the preparation for this Sunday’s friendly against Honduras (5:00 pm) in the stadium Lockhart Stadium that has capacity for 18 thousand spectators. The team traveled without Cristian Arango who tested positive for covid-19.

After having carried out several practices in Barranquilla that ended with a couple of friendlies at the Romelio Martínez. The National Team traveled to the United States for what will be the match against the team led by Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez. The work plan for Friday and Saturday is already defined by the coaching staff.

This Friday, January 14, they will have a recovery session in the hotel gym in the morning, where they concentrate and in the afternoon they will go to one of the alternate courts that Inter Miami has to carry out some tactical movements and work with the ball. The players have already stated what Rueda has asked them to do.

“The teacher asks us for mobility, that we try to take the ball to the teammates who play on the offensive side, and also be very aggressive when it comes to recovering the ball. These are the tasks that we as players must fulfill, For us it is very important to be here and learn more about what the teachers want and what they expect from us in the field.“Daniel Giraldo said.

Honduras will be the last test before the two qualifying matches that the National Team will play at the end of January and the beginning of February against Peru and Argentina. ANDThe coach will be attentive to the medical reports of the clubs of players such as Yerry Mina (he has already returned to training), Daniel Muñoz and David Ospina, who in the last Coppa Italia match with Napoli left the field at halftime due to a muscle problem in one of his twins.