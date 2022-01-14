Colombia National Team: Official medical report of David Ospina

alarms went off in the Colombia selection, after the 33-year-old goalkeeper David Ospina suffered an injury this Thursday, January 13, in Napoli’s defeat against Fiorentina in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup.

Ospina started and played the first half, but the second 45 minutes he was substituted. At first it was reported that the change had to do with physical discomfort.

Also read: Fiorentina eliminated Napoli from the Italian Cup; Ospina worries about injury

Others later, Napoli confirmed that the goalkeeper presented a problem in the left calf.

“David Ospina, who left after the first half of Napoli-Fiorentina in the Italian Cup, suffered a resentment in his left calf,” explained the southern Italian team.

Despite the fact that the disability time was not determined in the statement, the evolution of the Colombian goalkeeper is expected in the next few hours so that the club can carry out specific tests and determine the number of games that he would miss.

It may interest you: David Ospina worries the Colombian National Team about a possible injury

The situation is worrying in the Colombian National Team, taking into account that the technical director Reinaldo Rueda will have to announce next week the call for the matches against Peru and Argentina for the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.