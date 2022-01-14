Commemorate MLK Day 2022 With These Local Events – NBC New York (47)

Celebrated on the third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service that celebrates the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

Each year on this day, individuals across the country volunteer with the goal of making a positive impact in the community.

With this in mind, many organizations in our area are hosting events to commemorate Dr. King.

Whether you decide to help clean up a park, become a mentor, help someone struggling, or join a discussion to learn more, there are numerous events scheduled across the tri-state area to keep the memory and legacy of MLK alive. .

The tri-state area commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Ricardo Villarini expands us.

Hunger Free America MLK Serve-A-Thon In New York

Hunger Free America has honored MLK Day with charitable work for years. This year, the organization’s Serve-A-Thon will focus on a series of virtual and in-person events, partnering with other nonprofits and the AmeriCorps VISTA program.

Locally, Serve-A-Thon events are scheduled for January 14-17 at the following locations:

Saturday, January 15, from 9:30 am to 1 pm at Connected Chef Farm, located at 49-05 5th Street, in Long Island City, Queens;

from 9:30 am to 1 pm at Connected Chef Farm, located at 49-05 5th Street, in Long Island City, Queens; Sunday, January 16, 9 am to 5 pm at the Kehilat Food Pantry, located at 150-62 78th Rd, Flushing, Queens, New York;

9 am to 5 pm at the Kehilat Food Pantry, located at 150-62 78th Rd, Flushing, Queens, New York; Monday, January 17, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Kehilat Food Pantry, located at 150-62 78th Rd, Flushing, Queens, New York.

“As the global pandemic and the fight for racial justice continues, it is more important than ever to uplift Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of justice,” the organization said.

Hunger Free America is an organization that focuses on policy advocacy to help individuals in need in the US The organization conducts research on food benefit programs and issues facing low-income Americans.

For more information on the Serve-A-Thon, click here.

NYC Parks

To celebrate MLK Day, NYC Parks, better known as NYC Parks, is holding a series of volunteer events to help clean and care for parks throughout the five boroughs.

For more information and a list of participating locations, click here.

BAM CELEBRATES MLK DAY WITH VISUAL ART

The Brooklyn Academy of Music, also known as BAM, is celebrating this year’s MLK Day with a visual art project titled, “Salvation: A State of Being.”

The public art group exhibition, which explores African-American art as a form of visual activism, swill be shown on a digital billboard located at the corner of Flatbush and Lafayette avenues from January 14-21.

The exhibition will feature works by seven photographers: Adama Delphine Fawundu, Genevieve Gaignard, Jamel Shabazz, Frank Stewart, Roscoè B. Thické III, Deborah Willis, and Joshua Woods. The project, spearheaded by BAM Guest Curator General Larry Ossei-Mensah, aims to spark civic discourse in Brooklyn around Dr. King’s legacy and encourage viewers to reflect on: What is love? ? What awaits us on the journey to liberation?

BROOKLYN CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum, located at 145 Brooklyn Avenue (Brooklyn), is hosting events throughout the weekend and Monday to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Interactive performances, protest marches, community art programs and volunteer projects are scheduled.

SATURDAY, 15 FROM JANUARY

AM Session: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m..

10:15 – 11:00 am: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

12:00 – 12:45 pm: Shadow puppetry with Nehprii Amenii

Ongoing: ColorLab Community Dream Cloud

PM Session: 2 pm – 5 pm.

4:00 – 4:45 pm: Poster making and musical parade with Fyütch

Ongoing: ColorLab Community Dream Cloud

SUNDAY, 16 FROM JANUARY

AM Session: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m..

10:15 – 11:00 pm: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

12:00 – 12:45 pm: Shadow puppetry with Nehprii Amenii

Ongoing: ColorLab Community Dream Cloud

PM Session: 2 pm – 5 pm.

3:00 – 3:45 pm: Poster making and music parade with Fyütch

Ongoing: ColorLab Community Dream Cloud

MONDAY, 17 FROM JANUARY

AM Session: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

10:15 – 10:45 am: Repair the World volunteer project

10:15 – 10:45 am: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

10:45 – 11:30 am: Fyütch poster making and musical procession

11:00 – 11:30 am: Repair the World volunteer project

11:45 am – 12:15 pm: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

11:45 am – 12:15 pm: Repair the World volunteer project

12:15 – 1:00 pm: Fyütch poster making and musical procession

Ongoing: ColorLab Community Dream Cloud

PM Session: 2 pm – 5 pm

2:15 – 2:45 pm: Repair the World Volunteer Project

2:15 – 2:45 pm: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

2:45 – 3:30 pm: Fyütch poster making and musical procession

3:00 – 3:30 pm: Repair the World Volunteer Project

3:45 – 4:15 pm: Shadow Puppetry with Nehprii Amenii

3:45 – 4:15 pm: Repair the World Volunteer Project

4:15 – 5:00 pm: Fyütch poster making and musical procession

Ongoing: ColorLab Community Dream Cloud

For more information on the museum’s MLK weekend activities, including ticket prices, click here.

Stamford J.C.C.

Stamford JCC has a list of events taking place in the Connecticut city to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., including a park cleanup, a donation drive, food prep, as well as a movie screening. in person and a virtual book discussion.

For more information on scheduled events, click here.

Queens College Virtual Celebration

Queens College is hosting a virtual celebration of MLK with speakers, performances, and video presentations.

The event is scheduled for Sunday January 17 starting at 3 pm

For more information, click here.

Other opportunities to volunteer

There are countless other opportunities to volunteer on MLK Day of Service or throughout the year. The following websites can help you get started: