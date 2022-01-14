Coronavirus: The omicron tests immunity and health systems in Latin America | Society

Flight cancellations and chaos at the Mexico City airport due to infections of pilots and flight personnel and the collapse of the test centers of the main tourist destinations in Argentina in the middle of the summer season. A new wave of coronavirus linked to the omicron variant threatens Latin America and is beginning to be felt in the most unequal region on the planet, which is evaluating how to deal with this new stage of the pandemic that, due to the accumulation of cases, can put in check to their health systems and various sectors.

The new peak is marked by a paradox: although the probability of developing a serious illness has decreased case by case thanks to the immunity acquired —by vaccinations, but also by previous infection—, the more accelerated contagion of the new strain maintains its challenge to global health systems, especially the most vulnerable.

Argentina and Puerto Rico were the first in Latin America to notice a much faster increase in cases than the previous peaks. They were followed by Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Bolivia and now, also, Chile. Epidemiologists and politicians agree this time: the cause is omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that marks the passage of the new phase of this pandemic, which is almost in its second year of life.

In Argentina, the number of cases has already far exceeded the previous record of the pandemic. It has also done it in Mexico. In Colombia and Peru, the daily data has also marked maximums, and the average of the last seven days will do so at any time. In Chile, growth is lagging behind, but there is nothing to suggest that the curve will not follow a similar path, as it has already done in other corners of the world and quite possibly will do so throughout the Latin American continent.

Of these countries, those that, as is the case of Colombia, maintain powerful and up-to-date genomic surveillance systems are already observing how omicron is effectively becoming the dominant variant within the samples they collect.

These unusual growths coexist with the increasing evidence that, case by case, omicron produces a less severe disease than delta, the variant until now dominant in the world. Part of this evidence refers to the intrinsic characteristics of the new mutation of the virus: at least seven preclinical studies in the laboratory and in mice have confirmed that the infection is now concentrated in the upper part of the respiratory system, which would reduce the risk of pathologies severe respiratory This or other characteristics would translate into a 50% or 60% lower risk of hospitalization (and up to 84% lower risk of requiring mechanical ventilation).

On the other hand, there is the factor of acquired immunity. The first studies from the United Kingdom or South Africa indicate that a normal vaccination schedule with Pfizer, Moderna, Jannsen or Astrazeneca reduces the risk of hospitalization between 50% and 80%, depending on how recent it was. A boost on any of them seems to significantly increase this protection: up to between 85% and 88%. Past infection is also protective: up to 60% reduced risk of ending up in hospital, as seen in the UK.

These data are promising, especially for vaccinated individuals, or vaccinated and with previous infection and especially for those who do not belong to risk groups: because they are mean values ​​applied individually. Its population translation is not exact.

What governments, experts and citizens expect to see at the aggregate level can be summed up in two words: decoupling and moderation. Uncoupling in growth depending on severity: that the mildest grow more pronounced than the most severe. That is, a moderation in the total sum of serious cases to avoid saturation or even the collapse of health systems.

The spikes in South Africa and the UK have shown clear decoupling. The volume of cases in the latter, however, has been high enough to put parts of the British public health system under strain. This tension has been aggravated by the affectation of ómicron to the health personnel itself: medical sick leave: the day after Christmas, up to 1 in 20 workers in the system were sick. More worrying is the US experience, which is still ongoing: the omicron spikes in various parts of the country are showing less decoupling and, therefore, little aggregate moderation.

The lesson that Latin America can learn from the countries that have suffered the omicron wave in advance is that the peaks in process will be more or less disruptive depending on the quality of the immune wall built in each country, the capacity of its health system , and the distribution of both in the population.

The immune wall is made up of many bricks. The most solid are vaccines and their population distribution. A country with high rates of initial vaccination and reinforcements applied, especially to vulnerable segments, will have part of the work done. The difference in protection against severe disease between vaccines still needs to be better understood, and better data are needed for those of Chinese, Russian or Cuban origin, widely used in the region. Ómicron will be a test for all of them, as he is already assuming for the others.

To this must be added the past infection: countries with a high assumed impact are, paradoxically, in a better position today. That does not mean that the previous contagion was a success: hundreds of thousands of lives were lost, and it would have been much better to obtain it via vaccination. But it is undeniable that it can now produce a benefit in light of the data in South Africa, a country with a high past seroprevalence.

The starting position is also important: aged, impoverished populations or those with a high incidence of certain relevant comorbidities are always more exposed to serious developments. Latin America is a young continent, but at the same time it has high poverty rates in several countries. In others, chronic health problems (such as obesity and diabetes in Mexico) have placed them in a more delicate position from the start. It is not expected to be different with omicron.

The quality of this immune wall will filter more or fewer cases into the hospital system, and the less it filters, the more its capacity will be tested. Ómicron sends far fewer people to intensive care than delta, but not so much less to less severe hospital stays. That is to say: while in the first waves of 2020 the focus was on the lack of physical capacity (mechanical ventilators, other intensive care equipment), now it may be on the lack of human capacity to manage a greater number of moderately severe conditions. In Mexico City, for example, long lines are already being seen in hospitals and health centers. Interruptions are also being seen in airports and basic services, such as transportation or education due to the increase in the number of infections.

It is still too early to measure decoupling and moderation in Latin America, but in some countries the first can already be glimpsed: plotting in parallel the accumulated cases of the last 14 days and the number of people admitted, in Argentina there is a clear separation for now when This data is compared with the previous great peak, in mid-2021. Its magnitude, however, remains to be seen, given that the wave has not yet reached its peak in the country.

In Colombia, where the wave began to grow somewhat later, the trend is the same. There, in addition, it is possible to separate between normal and intensive care hospitalizations, which confirms that, indeed, the latter are the ones that decrease the most compared to past peaks.

The crucial thing remains: to follow this trend in all countries to confirm that the decoupling is large enough for moderation to remove burdens from the shoulders of health systems, and also of societies that as a whole have been dragging economic, social and emotional burdens due to the pandemic never before suffered.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region