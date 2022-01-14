Court initiates notification of accusation to the defendants in the Antipulpo case and order of appointment of hearing

The Seventh Investigating Court of the National District began today the notification of the accusation to those involved in the AntiPulpo case and the order to set a preliminary hearing for January 7.

Judge Deyvi Timoteo Peguero instructed the court staff to notify the defendants, the Public Ministry and the lawyers representing the State, constituted as a civil actor, of the accusation.

Likewise, the secretary of the court with a designated staff, notifies the parties involved in the process of the fixing of the hearing for February 7 at 9:00 in the morning.

For such purposes, the defendants who are in preventive detention and house arrest were transferred to the courtroom of the Third Collegiate Court of the National District.

While those who are free, who were included last in the accusation of the Antipulpo case, go to court in the company of their lawyers.

The court was seized of the file by Judge Kenya Romero, coordinator of the Investigating Courts of the National District, after the Public Ministry deposited the formal accusation against 27 defendants and 21 companies.

The defendants are Alexis Medina Sánchez, Wacal Bernabé Méndez, José Dolores Santana, Julián Esteban Suriel, Domingo Santiago Muñoz, Aquiles Christopher, Fernando Rosa, Rafael Antonio Germosén, Wilfredo Hidalgo, Francisco Pagán and Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez.