Criollos will face the Indios in the final series of winter baseball

The Criollos de Caguas defeated the Cangrejeros de Santurce 6-2 tonight and qualified for the Final Series of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League in its 2021-2022 edition.

In a semifinal extended to six games, the mare won three of her four wins via shutout and now they are preparing to face the Indios de Mayagüez who qualified after eliminating the Gigantes de Carolina in five games. This Final Series marks the thirteenth confrontation between the ninth led by Luis Matos and the team led by Ramón Vázquez, leaders who face each other for the second consecutive season.

The victory was awarded to Nivaldo Rodríguez who worked five complete innings giving way to four hits, one earned run and two strikeouts. The defeat went to the account of Héctor Hernández who in his second postseason appearance allowed the first three Creole runs and two singles in four and a third innings.

In the fifth inning, the Criollos opened the scoring when with two on board, Nelson Velázquez hit a triple to deep center field driving in Engel Beltré and Luis Vázquez. The right fielder came into circulation with a ground ball for force play at second and the Creole shortstop got a free walk. Johneswhy Fargas added a sacrifice fly to right field.

those of the Turabo Valley they added one to their account in the opening of the sixth. Vimael Machín hit an infield single and an error on the shot by shortstop Cangrejero advanced to second base. This panorama gave rise to Jancarlos Cintrón to connect an unstoppable driving force to the right field.

Santurce appeared on the scoreboard at the bottom of the same episode scratching his only two runs of the match. Rubén Sosa negotiated a transfer and Iván De Jesús Jr. intensified undisputedly to the left that took the Dominican reinforcement to the third sack to accentuate the threat. Christian Vázquez’s sacrifice fly brought the first run for the Santurcinos and David Vidal’s uncatchable was good to mark the second round to the diamond.

Caguas took Santurce’s breath away by scoring two runs in the so-called lucky inning. Before the shipments of the right pitcher Bryan Bonnell, Luis Vázquez opened the shootout with an infield hit. The visiting designated hitter got to first on a free walk and Fargas put up a sacrifice bunt to advance runners to scoring position. After one out, an intentional walk to Jonathan Morales congested traffic and two wild pitches from reliever Xavier Cedeño played against the crustaceans, driving in the last couple of scores of the challenge.

The first game of the Final Series of the championship Human CUP will go on stage this Saturday, January 15 from 7:10 pm at the Isidoro ‘Cholo’ García stadium in the Sultana del Oeste.