Depression and diabetes increase death from cancer and circulatory disease: study

These findings suggest the need for interventions to support psychological well-being and risk reduction in people with diabetes.

About 34% of women and 23% of men with type 2 diabetes have comorbid depression.

The aim of this research was to find out the risk of all-cause and cause-specific mortality among participants without diabetes, with diabetes in the UK.

The study included 499,830 UK Biobank participants without schizophrenia or bipolar disorder at baseline.

diabetes type 1 or type 2 and depression were identified through self-reported diagnoses, prescribed medications, and hospital records.

Mortality was identified from death records using the leading cause of death to define cause-specific mortality.

The experts performed Cox proportional hazards models to estimate the risk of all-cause mortality and mortality from cancer, circulatory disease, and causes of death other than circulatory disease or cancer among participants with depression or diabetes and with diabetes and depression. comorbid, compared with the group without any condition adjusting for sociodemographic and lifestyle factors, comorbidities and history of cerebrovascular disease or cancer.

The results obtained showed that during more than 6 years of follow-up, there were 13,724 deaths from cancer, 2,827 from circulatory disease, and 2,921 from other causes.

According to the experts, the adjusted hazard ratios for all-cause mortality and mortality from cancer, circulatory disease and other causes were higher among people with comorbid depression and diabetes by 95%.

Among those with comorbid diabetes and depression, the risks of all-cause mortality, cancer, and other deaths exceeded the sum of the risks due to diabetes and depression alone.

The research concluded that the negative impact of depression and diabetes in mortality outcomes.

They also identified that comorbid depression and diabetes had synergistic effects on all-cause mortality, which was largely due to cancer deaths and causes other than circulatory disease and cancer.

What is known so far on this topic?

Comorbid depression is common in people with diabetes and is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular and all-cause mortality.

The mortality risk among people with diabetes and depression comorbidities could exceed the sum of the risks associated with each disorder separately.

There is limited knowledge about individual and joint effects of depression and diabetes about him risk of death from causes specific.

How might this affect clinical practice in the foreseeable future?

These findings help identify people at high risk of adverse events and suggest the need for cost-effective interventions to support psychological well-being and risk reduction in people with diabetes.

