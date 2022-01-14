Diego Lainez moves away from Real Betis and approaches a European giant

Diego Lainez surprised the fans in Mexico by assuring the possibility of leaving Betis to return to another European giant.

Diego Lainez was surprised in the last hours with the possibility of leaving for a club in another country with a great hierarchy and from Real Betis they see his imminent departure in the old continent out of the corner of their eyes.

The Mexican soccer player fails to convince his coach Manuel Pellegrini to become one of the vital players of the Spanish institution in the face of the following commitments with the Spanish club shirt.

Although he is used in minor matches and even in those of the national cups when they face lower-ranking clubs, Lainez fails to be one of the main options for the Engineer.

Faced with this question, one of the options that began to be cooked is that of his departure from the Sevillian institution towards a destination in which they have his presence as one of the main options.

“Marcus Edwards is, since the summer, the priority of Sporting Lisbon, to reinforce the attack of the squad led by Rúben Amorim, but Diego Lainez is also on the list of players for that position,” assured the Portuguese media O Bola.

In this way, Diego Lainez entered the consideration of one of the giants of Europe and who is in the top positions of the Liga NOS waiting for him to get a greater participation in the face of the calls with the Mexican National Team.