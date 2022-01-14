Diego Lainez would be in the sights of Sporting Lisbon

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 14.01.2022





The future of the Mexican Diego Lainez could be in soccer Portugal, since the element of Betis would be one of the options Sporting Lisbon, team in which he was formed Cristiano Ronaldo, to strengthen themselves in this transfer market.

According to the Portuguese newspaper A Ball, the 21-year-old national team is in the list of options of the green and white Lions in case do not achieve get English services Marcus Edwards, who currently plays for the Vitoria de Guimaraes.

“Marcus Edwards is, since the summer, Sporting’s priority, to reinforce the attack of the squad led by Rúben Amorim, but in the list of players for that position, there is also Diego Lainez”, published the aforementioned medium.

The same portal indicates that one of the points against for the signing of Lainez with Sporting is its cost, since it would be “an expensive player” for the club that currently advances in second place in the classification of the First League.

Interest from other clubs

Thanks to recently Diego Lainez received the Spanish passport, the Mexican, who is looking for more minutes, has raised interest in several squads both from Spain and from other European countries such as Italy.

According to different reports, teams from the The league As the Espanyol, Elche and Mallorca they have been interested in the extreme; Meanwhile he Turin of Serie A would also have the former America player in his sights.