Djokovic admits skipping quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Djokovic has been preparing for his participation in the Australian Open since a judge reversed the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa.

The controversy surrounding Novac Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open takes another turn.

This Wednesday the tennis player acknowledged having made mistakes when filling out the documentation to enter the country and admitted having violated the quarantine rules by meeting with a journalist despite having tested positive for coronavirus in December.

“I felt compelled to go to the interview with L’Equipe so as not to disappoint the journalist, but I kept a social distance and a mask all the time, except during the photographs. When I returned home I isolated myself and reflected. I made a mistake in judgment and I admit that I had to postpone the appointment,” he said.

He did so via a statement on Instagram, adding that his intention was to clear up “ongoing misinformation” about his movements while the Australian government decides whether or not to start a second deportation proceeding against him.

The number one in the world hopes to be able to play in the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, but his participation has been compromised by all the controversy surrounding his visa.

Djokovic is not vaccinated against covid. On January 6, after landing in Australia, his visa was revoked due to alleged irregularities regarding the vaccination exemption that would have allowed him to enter the country.

This Monday, however, Judge Anthony Kelly reversed the revocation of his visa and ordered the release of the player, who had been in a migrant detention center ever since.

But nevertheless, the government has not ruled out taking further action and there is still the possibility that the tennis player’s visa will be canceled again a few days before the start of the tournament.

Alex Hawke, Australia’s Immigration Minister, could cancel the visa on the grounds that previous Covid infections do not count as a waiver. They could also have it revoked for “formal errors” on their arrival migration form and possible violations of Serbia’s anticovid measures.

If Djokovic won the Australian Open it would be the twenty-first time he has won a Grand Slam tournament and he would become the most successful tennis player in the history of this sport.

The “mistakes” of Djokovic and his team

In his Instagram post, Djokovic claims that on December 14 he was at a basketball game in Belgrade and later learned that someone present had tested positive.

Despite having no symptoms, he writes, he took a rapid antigen test on day 16 and it was negative. “As a precaution, I also did a PCR on the same day,” he says.

Instead of waiting for the result of the PCR, on the 17th he attended a previous antigen test, which was also negative. The positive result of the PCR was received after the event, he explains.

However, Djokovic acknowledges having met with a journalist from the French magazine L’Equipe on the 18th, when he already knew that he had tested positive for coronavirus, because “I didn’t want to disappoint him”.

“I made sure I was social distancing and wore a mask except for taking pictures,” he said.

L’Equipe confirmed in an article that Djokovic wore his mask the entire time, including when his reporter asked him to take it off for five minutes.

The journalist, Franck Ramella, said he had been asked not to ask Djokovic about his vaccination status or the upcoming Australian Open, so he did not ask “if he had considered getting tested.”

“Even if we were to ask, what would be the point?” Ramella wrote.

Djokovic has also admitted to making a false statement on his immigration form before entering Australia and that his team is now providing additional information to authorities.

Specifically, he said his agent made a mistake filling out a section asking for information about his recent travel history. In this it was noted that the tennis player had not traveled in 14 days before landing in Australia.

The controversy surrounding Djokovic is still alive and the Australian government is still analyzing his deportation.

However, recent reports suggest that the 34-year-old tennis player traveled to Serbia and then Spain before flying to Australia.

“My agent sincerely apologizes for the clerical errors in filling in the wrong section. It was clearly unintentional human error.Djokovic wrote.

Meanwhile, Immigration said Tuesday that it is investigating whether Djokovic had made a “false statement,” which would be grounds for the cancellation of his visa.

The ATP, the organization for men’s professional tennis, called for more clarity on the rules for entering Australia and urged players to get vaccinated.

Another twist in the story

Analysis by Shaimaa Khalil, Australia Correspondent

It seems that every time something is revealed about the Djokovic saga, the story seems less clear.

This morning I was watching him train. And just a few minutes after he walked off the court, everyone’s phone lit up.

In his statement, Djokovic pointed out two issues.

The first, about his covid-19 infection. While admitting you broke isolation rules doesn’t hurt your prospects for deportation, it certainly doesn’t look good.

For Australians who have had to deal with some of the world’s toughest restrictions, here’s a world-famous athlete who has publicly said he’s against getting vaccinated and has now revealed he broke isolation rules while infected.

The other main admission is that you have provided incorrect information on your travel declaration document.

Djokovic called it human error, but will Immigration officials accept it? We know that they are now looking at more information provided by the Novak team.

The Australian Open starts in a few days and there is still no guarantee that he will be able to defend his title.

