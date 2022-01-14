Djokovic and company already have their way

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

The Australian Open men’s draw was drawn, leaving some interesting potential matchups for the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Logically, all eyes are on Novak Djokovic. The Serbian, No. 1 in the world, he will see them in the debut against his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic. Djokovic could face Chilean Cristian Garín (16) in a hypothetical round of 16, Italian Matteo Berrettini (7) in the quarterfinals and German Alexander Zverev (3) or Nadal (6) in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 in the world and that deprived the Serbian of staying with the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2021, will run into Henri Laaksonen. The reigning US Open champion could count on a high duel in the second round against Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Who will have a hard road will be Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard, tied with the Balkan with 20 Major titles, will debut against the American Marcos Giron. Starting as the sixth seed, he finds himself in a potential quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev. At the same time, it is a good chance for the Iberian who fell in the quarterfinals in 2021 against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open nine times (record) and in the last three editions. In 2021 he beat Medvedev himself in the final 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. In Melbourne adds 82 wins (20 fewer than Roger Federer).

Since Wimbledon 2021, when Novak Djokovic was consecrated, there are three players who have 20 Grand Slam titles since he overtook Federer and Nadal as the top tournament winners majors in the history of sport.

Djokovic with the cup in Australia 2020. AP Pictures

Possible round of 16 matches:

Novak Djokovic (SRB, 1) vs. Cristian Garin (CHI, 16)

Cameron Norrie (GBR, 12) vs. Matteo Berrettini (ITA, 7)

Alexander Zverev (EFA, 3) vs. Denis Shapovalov (CAN, 14)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL, 10) against Rafael Nadal (ESP, 6)

Casper Ruud (NOR, 8) vs. Jannik Sinner (ITA, 11)

Roberto Bautista (ESP, 15) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE, 4)

Andrey Rublev (RUS, 5) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN, 9)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG, 13) vs. Daniil Medvedev (RUS, 2)