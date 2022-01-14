Do you suffer from lower back pain? This is how aquatic exercise can help you

The swimming and in general the ewater exercise It is one of the best physical activities we can do to Be in shape.

This type of exercise that is done in the water is frequently offered to patients with chronic low back pain, but its long-term benefits had not yet been studied.

Now, a study published in Jama Nertwork Open confirms the benefits of therapeutic aquatic exercise to relieve pain in people suffering from chronic low back pain. According to the study, in these cases of low back pain, aquatic exercise is more effective than physiotherapy.

water exercise

The aquatic exercise It is especially indicated for people suffering from low back pain These people should do exercises that have a Low impact and that they do not increase pressure on the spine or other joints.

The WaterPrecisely, it allows you to exercise without putting too much pressure on your back.

Various scientific studies have shown that exercises in the water, as well as walk inside it Y swim, strengthen the muscles of the leg, abdominal area and buttocks, and also serve to stretch the muscles of the hip, back and legs, which in turn helps reduce back pain.

By counting on the effect of buoyancy, there is less pressure on the back and joints and the resistance is smoother.

Aquatic exercises vs physical therapy

In this study, researchers from the Shanghai Sports University evaluated the long-term effects of therapeutic aquatic exercise in people with chronic low back pain. Part of the participants were assigned to therapeutic aquatic exercise therapy and the rest to physical therapy.

The researchers found that, compared to the physical therapy modalities group, the therapeutic water exercises showed a greater disability relief after the test, which lasted three months, and even in the subsequent follow-up carried out at six and twelve months.

In the study, it was shown that the therapeutic aquatic exercise had a greater positive impact on pain, function, quality of life, sleep quality and mental state than physical therapy exercises. East impact remained until a year later.

“This finding may lead clinicians to recommend therapeutic aquatic exercise patients with chronic low back pain as part of treatment to improve their health through active exercise rather than relying on passive relaxation,” the study authors explain.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





