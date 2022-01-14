Does Itatí Cantoral premiere GALÁN? Actress responds to rumors of ROMANCE with HANDSOME actor

At 46 years old, Itatí Cantoral is going through one of the best moments of his career and also on a personal level, because the beloved actress would have given him a new chance at love with a professional colleague.

Although since his separation from Charles Albert Cruz, the actress has remained very discreet about her personal life, this time she could not prevent some photos from being leaked where she appears having dinner with the actor Serge Bonilla, with an attitude that suggests more than a friendship.

The duo was captured in what seemed like a love date, because in one of the photographs, they are seen embracing and even kissing each other, fact that started the rumours.

However, in the program the sun rises, the actress clarified that among them there is only one love of friends and great admiration from colleagues.

“In the tacos, yes, in the tacos, no, do not get the kiss, the kiss not yet,” declared the actress.

PHOTO: IG @sergiobonillamx

Although the actress did not miss the opportunity to indicate that Sergio “is a wonderful colleague, of course he’s gorgeous”

“Of course there is admiration, of course, for him and his parents, of course there is admiration,” he added.

Who is Sergio Bonilla?

Sergio Bonilla is a theater, television and dubbing actor. Has 47 years and is the son of the renowned actor Hector Bonilla. Although his work has been relevant, he is long remembered for giving voice to the Trunks character in “Dragon Ball Z”, Yaten Kou in “Sailor Moon” and Nelson in “The Simpson”, Remy from “Ratatouille” did you know?

On television he appeared in works such as “The other half of the sun”, “Searching for a man”, “Capadocia”, “Pasión Morena” and “Stolen Lives” among others no less relevant.

In theater he showed his histrionic skills in “The Lieutenant and what the cat took”, “Stored”, “The Lords of the Night”, among others.

Currently both celebrities are single, so no one would be surprised by the emergence of a new relationship.

