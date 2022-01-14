Does Itatí Cantoral premiere GALÁN? Actress responds to rumors of ROMANCE with HANDSOME actor

Admin 39 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 26 Views

At 46 years old, Itatí Cantoral is going through one of the best moments of his career and also on a personal level, because the beloved actress would have given him a new chance at love with a professional colleague.

Although since his separation from Charles Albert Cruz, the actress has remained very discreet about her personal life, this time she could not prevent some photos from being leaked where she appears having dinner with the actor Serge Bonilla, with an attitude that suggests more than a friendship.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

WWE and AEW together at Royal Rumble; report negotiations

Midtime Editorial Mexico City / 13.01.2022 20:19:14 Will the forbidden door of wrestling open? Although …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved