“Don’t laugh in my face, I’ll kill you!”

2022-01-13

The Italian Super Cup gave us a crazy ending. Inter Y Juventus they tied 1-1 in overtime and everything pointed to a penalty shootout.

Alexis Sánchez gave the Italian Super Cup to Inter in 120

from the band, Leonardo Bonucci wait for the ball to leave the field to be able to enter it in the face of penalty shots as the last change for the Bianconeros.

However, the ball does not stop, his teammates do not throw it out and they do not stop the game with a foul. The Inter progress and look for the glory in his last attack. bonucci he despairs from the bench waiting for the 120 minutes to end to enter.

the brazilian alex sandro he fails in a highly committed defensive action controlling a ball with his chest almost in the small area and the ball, after an error from Chiellini in his attempt to clear, he ends up reaching Alexis Sanchez to score the winning goal from close range for the Nerazzurri (2-1).