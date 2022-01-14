Emerson Rivaldo Rodríguez would leave Millonarios for the MLS | bet play league

With the passing of the hours, the bag of players in Colombian soccer continues to shake. This Thursday, for example, unofficially it has been insistently mentioned that Emerson Rivaldo Rodríguez will not continue in Millonarios and that the negotiation for MLS soccer in the United States was sealed.

How is Lionel Messi after contracting the coronavirus?

Inter Miami, which is chaired by David Beckham, seduced the skilled winger and is even assured that he has already traveled to US territory to comply with the rigorous procedures and sign a contract.

Now, one of the clubs is expected to make the announcement.

Rodríguez, born in Buenaventura and 21 years old, has a short sports career in which he played in Primera B with Valledupar and since 2020 he debuted with the ‘ambassadors’, enjoying the confidence of coach Alberto Gamero.

Millionaires and figures who have gone to other clubs

In recent days there has been constant criticism of the leaders of Millonarios, who saw outstanding men from last season leave, such as striker Fernando Uribe and midfielder Daniel Giraldo, who left for Junior. Now the departure of Emerson Rodríguez would be added to American football.