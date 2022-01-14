exchange rate in Peru today: cost of the dollar this Friday, January 14, 2022 | dollar price

The dollar price today, Friday, January 14, 2022 , is listed on the parallel market at S/ 3.86 for purchase and S/ 3.91 for sale. While on the Bloomberg portal, the greenback stood at S/ 3.8681 at 12:25 p.m. On the other hand, the North American currency closed at S/ 3.8910 on Thursday, January 13, reported the Central Reserve Bank of the Peru (BCRP).

On an economic level, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) It has on its agenda to execute S/ 8,281 million in public investment in the Regional Governments for this new year. Likewise, said amount would exceed by 18% what was spent in 2021. In addition, the FEM reported that for the first quarter of 2022 it is expected to use a total of S/ 1,092 million.

“Training the technical teams of regional governments is a key part of this boost to public investment so that execution schedules are met, reactivate paralyzed works and make projects possible with efficient spending that benefit citizens,” wrote Pedro Francke Ballvé , Economy Minister, on Twitter.

In that line, the Institute of Economics and Business Development (IEDEP) of the Lima Chamber of Commerce indicated that the Government should focus on building strategies to promote the commerce and services sectors to achieve greater growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), because these items were seriously affected by the measures to face the pandemic due to the COVID-19.

In addition, Oscar Chavez, head of IEDEP, indicated that these sectors are finding it difficult to fully recover and require support from the State. “For more than a year these sectors, important generators of formal employment, have not achieved pre-pandemic growth. Today, with the new restrictions on capacity and curfew, they are prevented from operating at 100% of their capacity, especially those services related to tourism, which indirectly promotes informal employment ”, referred the head of the IEDEP, Óscar Chávez.

On the other hand, the Executive has made available a new bonus of 210 soles for formal workers in the private sector who receive remuneration less than or equal to 2,000 soles. This economic subsidy would benefit around 3 million workers. In addition, EsSalud has already launched an official link (https://bono210.essalud.gob.pe/#/consulta.) so that citizens can check if they are beneficiaries of this financial support.

