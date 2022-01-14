exchange rate in Peru today: cost of the dollar this Friday, January 14, 2022 | dollar price

The dollar price today, Friday, January 14, 2022, is listed on the parallel market at S/ 3.86 for purchase and S/ 3.91 for sale. While on the Bloomberg portal, the greenback stood at S/ 3.8681 at 12:25 p.m. On the other hand, the North American currency closed at S/ 3.8910 on Thursday, January 13, reported the Central Reserve Bank of the Peru (BCRP).

