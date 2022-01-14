Fernando Colunga announced happy news

Fernando Colunga was absent from the television scene for 6 years, when in 2016 he starred in his latest novel Pasion y Poder. Since then he has waited for the right moment to return and returns in 2022 as the protagonist of History of a Clan, A production of Telemundo.

The beloved Mexican actor Fernando Colunga, well known for endearing roles such as Luis Fernando de la Vega, in the telenovela “María la del barrio” where he was the heartthrob of Thalia; He left the television environment after he starred in 2016 Pasion y Poder. Apparently the actor did not want to play the heartthrob again, but rather challenge himself to embody a character that would allow him a different acting journey.

Today, almost seven years after his last leading role, he has confirmed his presence as one of the protagonists in history of a clan under the production of Telemundo Streaming Studios, which will be broadcast in a 10-episode series format. There Fernando will play the father of the clan, the character Aquiles Greco; who will be the head of a criminal organization that is dedicated to kidnapping and killing people.

The series is based on real events, it is the story of an Argentine family that organized itself to dedicate itself to crime. Without a doubt, it is an extremely interesting role and it allows Ferdinand challenge yourself to interpret a different character profile and continue to grow professionally. Apparently the actor is very satisfied and in a statement issued by Telemundo, he said: “The day and the night… this is how I could define this new adventure. I hope that the public can enjoy this series as much as the whole team behind this project is doing,” he said. colunga.

Fernando Colunga on Telemundo.

Source: Telemundo.com

TO Ferdinand He was seen to be very happy and satisfied with his participation in this project and it is to be expected, in the speed of the times it is important for a 55-year-old actor to be able to be in force and be summoned for a series format project, which for a long time some years it is a trend and dominates the small screen scene. For this reason, the actor commented that he felt grateful to the producer for “letting me continue dreaming,” he said. colunga.