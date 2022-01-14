Fernando Colunga announced happy news

Fernando Colunga was absent from the television scene for 6 years, when in 2016 he starred in his latest novel Pasion y Poder. Since then he has waited for the right moment to return and returns in 2022 as the protagonist of History of a Clan, A production of Telemundo.

The beloved Mexican actor Fernando Colunga, well known for endearing roles such as Luis Fernando de la Vega, in the telenovela “María la del barrio” where he was the heartthrob of Thalia; He left the television environment after he starred in 2016 Pasion y Poder. Apparently the actor did not want to play the heartthrob again, but rather challenge himself to embody a character that would allow him a different acting journey.

