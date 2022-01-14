Fill your house with Xiaomi security cameras cheaper than ever

The camera has artificial intelligence . With it, they are able to detect humans, as well as filter false positives, such as those that can be generated by changes in light, animals or moving doors. It also has sound detection, adjustable between 50 and 90dB to let us know if there are loud noises. All those notifications are received through push notifications on the mobile.

Today’s offer includes four Yi cameras. These cameras have full HD resolution , with a lens 130º wide angle with 4x digital zoom . They also have 8 infrared LED lights for night vision. The base of the camera is tiltable forwards and backwards, being able to place it on a table or fixed to a wall. It can also be placed upside down on the ceiling, in any case with a USB connection because it does not have an integrated battery.

Xiaomi has several models of security cameras for sale . The best have 360 degree swivel to cover as much surface as possible. However, we also find the Yi cameras, which are the cheapest they sell in our country. These cameras do not have a rotation motor, but they do have a wide angle.

In the mobile application we can also program the turning on and off of the camera every day of the week at the times we want, being able to activate it at night or while we are away from home working. To access the live broadcast, you must enter a pin code to prevent them from spying on us.

The camera has both microphones and speakers, so it is possible to use it as an intercom with two-way audio. In turn, we can integrate the cameras with Alexa to control various settings only with the voice.

4 cameras almost at the price of two

The camera stores content in the micro SD card, and we also have the option to optionally store content in the cloud. In it, we can record up to 30 days of content by subscribing to the monthly or annual plans offered by the xiaomi cloud. All connections to the cloud are made through encryption. It is possible to share access to the cameras with friends and families so that they can see the camera live, as well as receive notifications

Its price is €75.99, where each unit costs 18.99 euros, compared to 29.99 euros that it normally costs. Therefore, we would be saving 44 euros compared to buying them separately. The offer ends today at 0:00, so if you want this pack, you’d better hurry.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.