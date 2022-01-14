Fingers crossed! President Castillo and minister will decide today the capacity of stadiums in Peru

The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, will hold a meeting this afternoon with the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, to discuss the new regulations that must be complied with from January 17, among the topics The capacity in the stadiums will be touched and it will be seen if Peru will play with or without an audience against Ecuador for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The information it holds Libero journalist Gustavo Peraltais that the president of the FPF Agustín Lozano has begun to talk with the government to see the possibility that people enter the National Stadium on February 1. In addition, he added that President Pedro Castillo will speak today with Hernando Cevallos and thus analyze the FPF’s request.

In the best of cases, the regulations from January 17 onwards are more flexible in terms of public attendance at the stadiums. This will allow the Peruvian breath to be felt in the Qualifiers against the northern team from Ecuador. This would benefit Ricardo Gareca as well as the entire national team.

Peruvian National Team: When does Peru play?

The Peruvian National Team will have 3 duels in the month of January and 1 more match in February, only 2 of them will be official matches for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Below we provide you with the matches and dates so you can write them down on the calendar:

Peru vs. Panama – 01/16 – 4:00 p.m.

Peru vs. Jamaica – 01/20 – 4:00 p.m.

Colombia vs Peru – 01/28 – 4:00 p.m.

Peru vs. Ecuador – 01/2 / 9:00 p.m.

