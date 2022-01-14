Fingers crossed! President Castillo and minister will decide today the capacity of stadiums in Peru

The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, will hold a meeting this afternoon with the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, to discuss the new regulations that must be complied with from January 17, among the topics The capacity in the stadiums will be touched and it will be seen if Peru will play with or without an audience against Ecuador for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

