First snow of 2022 in New York, southern states also under snow

New Yorkers were dealing with snow on Friday during the first winter storm of this year, which has already been impacting this week other southern states from the United States.

The cold and freezing rain made it difficult on Friday for pedestrians to move on foot as they made their way through the snow that covered houses, vehicles, streets and sidewalks that became slippery in busy places like Manhattan.

The voice of america found that more than 700 sanitation department trucks were deployed through the streets of New York City to remove snow.

Three to five inches of snow were recorded in parts of New York on Thursday morning.

Forecasts indicate that this is a storm that will remain throughout the morning of Thursday. But at the same time the storm is expected to move quickly this day.

Pictures taken by VOA in the OS zone. Manhattan, reflected the conditions of the roads in this New York area. The accumulation of snow made it difficult for people who walk the streets to get to their jobs and other places.

Meanwhile, employees removed from early hours the accumulated snow on the streets of New York City.

Also listen: US winter storm supply chain















Photo gallery In Photos: The first snow of 2022 in New York

Other areas under the blizzard in the US

The blizzard on Friday covered more of the southern United States with snow, freezing rain and sleet, causing traffic jams in Tennessee and Kentucky as it passed through the Appalachian Mountains into the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Nashville fell 6.3 inches (16 centimeters) of snow on Thursday, surpassing the city’s previous record for Jan. 6, which was 4 inches (10 centimeters) and had stood since 1977, the National Weather Service said. Freezing rain and sleet were blanketing areas around the Tennessee-Alabama border, said Scott Unger, a meteorologist for the service in Nashville.

Authorities urged people to travel only when necessary, as the Nashville Metropolitan Police reported dozens of accidents and other problems for drivers that complicated traffic on various roads. A series of accidents and other problems caused traffic jams on various highways in the region.

Along the Kentucky border, authorities in Montgomery County, Tennessee, were also dealing with dozens of crashes, including one that killed one person and involved a commercial vehicle on Interstate 24, according to Lt. Bill Miller, a spokesman for the Tennessee Highway Patrol.















Photo gallery In Photos: Winter storm hits Washington DC area and surroundings A winter storm with heavy snow and winds hit the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states of the United States on Monday, January 3, forcing the closure of federal offices and schools.

Rebekah Hammonds, a regional spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, tweeted Thursday that the agency is “clearing as much as we can, but problems will continue as snow continues to fall and temperatures drop.”

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight, so everything on the ground is going to freeze over and lead to dangerous road conditions on Friday, Unger warned.

Tennessee schools canceled classes and local governments temporarily closed buildings, even as far west as Memphis and Shelby County where there was snow and ice. Governor Bill Lee closed state offices throughout Tennessee. Flights were canceled in Nashville and Memphis.

For his part, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned that the snow falling in the state is “real and dangerous,” with hundreds of car crashes in various parts. Some areas had already received more than a half-foot (15 centimeters) by early afternoon, said Ron Steve, a weather forecaster with the National Weather Service.

Beshear declared a state of emergency and said he has dispatched Kentucky National Guard teams to assist in the response, especially where interstate highways have been closed. Search and rescue teams were activated to support stranded motorists. State offices remained closed on Friday.















Photo gallery In Photos | Interstate 95 closed in Virginia after winter storm

[Contiene además reporte de Gioconda Tapia e información de AP]

Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our channel Youtube and turn on notifications, or follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.