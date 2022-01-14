Five dates to define everything in the round robin

The giants they meet the forecasts and reached the last break by the law of a push (which they can give it or give it to them) to seal their ticket to the final. It was not so clear that stars was the other team on the road, but the final stage of the all against all leaves the stage open to repeat the 2015 final.

The Macorisan novenas, the “small markets” of the round robin, they can put the historical ones on the ropes this Friday Eagles Y Licey when the playoffs start their last phase in the Julián Javier and Tetelo Vargas stadiums.

Subtracting five dates (if necessary), a northeast victory against the Tigers ensures a tie in the final. If, in addition to that result, the greens defeat the yellows, then the cacao growers would certify their pass and the Series 23 would knock on the doors with three games ahead with four games to go.

For the blues and yellows, two games out of second place, winning and waiting is the only option that can keep their candles lit in the middle of a postseason where it has been impossible to find regularity, with COVID-19 shaking.

Since the round robin 18 games are played (1989-90) only on four occasions of the 30 disputed has a team advanced to the final with nine victories.

The Northeastern troop, which in the re-entry draw strengthened the nucleus with pitchers that allowed it to close at full speed and win the regular phase, has been the most regular team since the beginning of December and there have been no Christmas, New Year, Kings or a prolonged pause that blurs those led by Luis Urueta.

The giants They have taken advantage of their house like nobody else. Not only are they 6-0, they have outscored rivals by 20 runs (38-18) and have hit five home runs.

Cuban Henry Urrutia has taken the lead with the tree. He’s batting .432, has nine RBIs, has three homers and is batting .636 (7-for-11) with men in scoring position. And his relief has been up to the task (he has 21 holds), with Juan Minaya (4 saves) in the lead.

green reaction

At 3-6 last Friday when half the schedule had been played, the pachyderms bared their teeth and have not lost in their last four games.

The team that Pedro López directs on an interim basis has a point of fearsome and hot alienation in the petromacorisanos Gustavo Núñez, Junior Lake, Robinson Canó and Yamaico Navarro.

Canó has driven 11 laps and Núñez nine for the team that has stepped on the rubber the most times (61).

In trouble

While stars already exceeds 60 annotations and the giants they reach 53 the Tigers have only reached the plate 38 times the shortest of the quartet. Blue is the team with the lowest collective batting average (.211) when the league average is .253.

The indigo bats already have more than a hundred strikeouts and it is the team with the fewest bases (.308), although it is second in walks (60), a symptom of the poor capitalization of scoring opportunities.

The cast of José Offerman also finds no consolation in the relay. His bullpen has only maintained an advantage (hold), which spoils the good work of the starting pitching that kept him in the fight, but has his main man (Cesar Valdez) on COVID-19 protocol.

New champion?

The champion is in danger of not repeating. Streaks of three and four defeats in the first 13 games have the ninth of Félix Fermín on the brink of the abyss. It is the team that has defined the most games by a run (6) and is 2-4 in that scenario, its defense has made 17 errors (the stars only five) and his pitching is the highest batted by the opposition (.271).

The whose situational batting has also failed him. They’re just hitting .227 with men in scoring position (lowest, giants they hit .286).