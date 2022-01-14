Flight DL 127 Delta Airlines: A plane that was destined for New York returns to Barajas due to an engine failure | Madrid

Blown landing gear wheel on Delta Airlines plane.

Flight DL 127 of the American company Delta Airlines departing from Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport and destined for John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) in New York had to return to the Madrid aerodrome shortly after taking off. The pilot has detected a fault in one of the two engines and has requested permission from the control tower, as confirmed by airport sources. The aircraft has landed on an auxiliary runway, so air traffic has not been affected by this incident, in which there have been no injuries.

The Boeing 767 left the Barajas T-1 terminal at 10:51 a.m. -six minutes late- and its arrival time at JFK was scheduled for 1:30 p.m., New York local time, after a seven-hour and 45-minute flight . The captain realized a few minutes after taking off that one of the aircraft’s two engines (with capacity for 226 passengers) had a problem, so he contacted the controllers in Madrid. He asked permission to return. At 11.10 the local alert was activated. This procedure mobilizes the emergency services (firefighters, toilets, Civil Guard,…) who stand on the sides of the runway ready to act, especially in the event of a fire or an accident.

The plane entered an auxiliary runway, which was not being used at the time, and landed without any notable incidents or injuries, as confirmed by Civil Guard sources. When being towed, one of the landing gear wheels burst, possibly due to excess weight due to the enormous amount of fuel needed to cover the more than 5,700 kilometers that separate the two cities. The passengers have been transferred to the terminal and the flight has been canceled, pending the repair of the aircraft, according to airport sources.

