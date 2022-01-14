Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter who died in a tragic accident: PHOTOS

Wild flower She was one of the actresses gold cinema Y singers most beloved of the show, because her career was full of successes, however, a tragic event marked her life, because a few years ago suffered the death of one of his granddaughters, who lost his life in a terrible accident.

Guillermina Jimenez Chabolla, real name of the artist, formed a very large family with the actor Anthony Aguilar, which is now called the ‘Aguilar Dynasty’. Although ‘The Charro of Mexico’ He is not the father of all the children of the Wild Flower, the singer accepted them, raised them and wanted them as his own.

One of those who is not the biological daughter of the protagonist of ‘John Colorado‘ is Marcela Rubiales, who was born during the relationship that ‘La Sentimental’ had with his first love, Paco Malgesto. The successor of the singer and actress is also dedicated to music and entertainment, and although she has placed several successes, in her private life He suffered the loss of his daughter.

Marcela Rubiales lost her daughter in this accident

‘The sexy blonde from the ranchera song‘, as the daughter of Wild flower, enjoyed a long career on television as he was part of the programs “Nuestra Gente” and “Complicadísimo”, as well as the telenovela “La vendetta”, when in 2004 he had a hard blow due to the surprising death of his daughter Marcela.

The February 28, 2004, Marcelita, who was 21 years old, She was traveling by car with her boyfriend when she had a spectacular accident that took her life. This tragic event was very strong for the singer who still remembers her with nostalgia almost 18 years after her departure.

“They were wonderful years of life of happiness and concern of work and struggle but I was no longer alone my life had meaning my little daughter, my beautiful girl and to get ahead, and that was it, we were very happy, always together, always so mature so understanding . Maybe that’s why Diosito took her away 17 years ago. Your will be done”, Flor Silvestre’s daughter posted on her social networks to commemorate her little girl’s birthday.

Marcelita, died at the age of 17 in a car accident Photo: Instagram @

marcelarubiales

