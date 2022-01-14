Forecast, streaming, TV channel, formations, date and time to watch the NBA 2021-22

Chicago Bulls will face Golden State Warriors to play a game corresponding to the regular season of the NBA. Find out all the details of the match: forecast, schedule, streaming, TV channels and formations.

chicago bulls will be measured before Golden State Warriors at United Center this Friday, January 14, 2022 to play a match corresponding to the regular season of the NBA 2021-22. Find out all the details of the clash: forecast, formations, date, time, streaming and TV channels.

The group commanded by billy donovan I start the campaign with a record of 27 wins and 12 losses, locating 1st in the Eastern Conference. The last match they played was the Thursday January 13 in view of Brooklyn Nets (26-14) at the United Center, where they fell 138-112. Zach LaVine contributed 22 points, 1 rebound and 6 assists, while DeMar DeRozan added 19 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assists.

On the other hand, the team led by Steve Kerr started the season with a record of 30 wins and 11 falls, positioning 2nd in the Western Conference. The last duel they played was the Thursday January 13 in view of milwaukee bucks (27-17) at the Fiserv Forum, where they fell 118 to 99. Andrew Wiggins contributed 16 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist, while Stephen Curry added 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: What will the lineups look like?

Chicago Bulls:

PG: Lonzo Ball.

SG: Zach LaVine.

SF: Troy Brown.

FAQ: DeMar DeRozan.

C: Nikola Vučević.

Golden State Warriors:

PG: Stephen Curry.

SG: jordan poole.

SF: Andrew Wiggins.

FAQ: Otto Porter.

C: Kevin Looney.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: When and what time to watch the NBA live?

This meeting will take place this Friday, January 14, 2022 at the United Center starting at 7:30 p.m. (ET), 6:30 p.m. (CT), 5:30 p.m. (MT) and 4:30 p.m. ( PT) from the United States.

Day: Friday, January 14, 2022.

Time in United States: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 6:30 p.m. (CT), 5:30 p.m. (MT) and 4:30 p.m. (PT).

Place: United Center.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 01:30 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 7:30 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Which channels are broadcasting the NBA?

This NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors It will be broadcast in the United States on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Chicago.. On the other hand, worldwide ONLINE via NBA League Pass. On the other hand, in Latin America does not have confirmed TV.

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: What are the predictions?

The bookmakers in the United States (FanDuel) give the Chicago Bulls as a favorite to win, since they have a quota of -164. On the other hand, the victory of the Golden State Warriors has a price of +138.

Result Share chicago bulls -164 Golden State Warriors +138

