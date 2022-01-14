Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly Receives 9/11 Disability Pension – NBC New York

Former New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly received a line-of-duty disability pension that is generally awarded to police officers who suffered from 9/11-related illnesses, according to reports.

The Police Pension Fund voted Wednesday to approve the 80-year-old former police officer’s disability pension, confirmed the Captain’s Endowment Association, which represented Kelly in his pension case.

Under the city’s usual pension rules, Kelly would receive 75% of the more than $200,000 salary he earned as commissioner, or about $150,000 per year. The pension is largely tax-free.

“Raymond Kelly meets the criteria of state law, and the only post-retirement way would have to be related to 9/11,” union president Chris Monahan told the Daily News.

Monahan would not comment further on the reason for Kelly’s disability pension, who was not a member of the New York Police Department at the time of the attack on the towers on September 11, 2001. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg appointed him commissioner from of January 1, 2002.

Under state law, police and other city employees can claim a 9/11 disability if they worked at Ground Zero during the first 48 hours after the terrorist attacks, or for 40 cumulative hours at the World Trade Center site. between September 11, 2001 and September 12, 2002. Kelly was a regular presence at Ground Zero.

The decision to grant line of duty disability status is made by a majority vote of the 12-member Police Pension Fund Board of Directors, which includes the mayor, comptroller, current police commissioner, the city’s finance commissioner and representatives of the city’s police union.

Kelly joined the NYPD in 1960 and first served as Police Commissioner from 1992 to 1994, during the latter part of Mayor David Dinkins’ tenure.

When Bloomberg put Kelly back on the job in 2002, Kelly gave up a police pension she was receiving at the time.

Kelly was a commissioner during Bloomberg’s entire mayoralty. After leaving office on December 31, 2013, he joined a research firm and published his memoirs.