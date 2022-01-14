Freezing Temperatures to Predate a Possible Winter Storm This Holiday Weekend – NBC New York (47)

The National Weather Service has not yet determined the precise path of a large winter storm system that is expected to hit the southeastern United States before moving up the Mid-Atlantic coast toward our area this weekend.

However, the agency notes that the region will see multiple hits from what it calls a “significant East Coast storm.”

“In short, there is potential for a high wind event for parts of the area, especially near the coast, with possible snow accumulation further north and west,” the New Jersey Weather Service’s main office said in a statement. a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“Rainfall may be heavy, however recent indications continue to favor snow turning to rain over much of the area, with a period of sleet and freezing rain also possible,” the agency added.

Although the forecast could easily change because the storm is still in the process of forming, as of now the weather service expects a sloppy mix of snow, sleet and rain in New Jersey from Sunday afternoon to early Monday, along with strong winds. that could gusts. as high as 50 to 60 mph and coastal flooding threats from Sunday afternoon, January 16 through early Monday, January 17. The weather service plans to issue detailed snow forecast maps on Friday. For now, the agency only says there is a chance of “several inches of snow” for the north and west of the Interstate 95 corridor and the greatest threat of damaging winds will likely be along the Atlantic coast and Delaware Bay. .

The Weather Service’s regional office in New York, which covers five counties in northeastern New Jersey, said there is a chance of 6 inches of snow or more in some sections of the northern Garden State.

But snow forecasts and rain projections are likely to change as computer guidance models turn up new data and forecasters get a better handle on the exact path of the storm.

In addition to potential power outages due to high winds Sunday night and early Monday, forecasters say they are also concerned about the possibility of coastal flooding, primarily during the high-tide cycle Monday morning.

Before Sunday’s storm arrives, the region will be hit by another arctic blast Friday night into Saturday, with temperatures in the single digits by Saturday morning, and the winds will make it feel like it’s between 5 and 10 degrees below zero in many areas

This is the summary of The Authority in Time:

A very active weather pattern is setting up with arctic air Friday night through Saturday and then a strong storm system later this weekend bringing potentially heavy precipitation, high winds and coastal flooding. Another shot of arctic air arrives Friday night into Saturday. The entire Hudson Valley is under a wind chill advisory, it will feel like -10 to -20 F. This is dangerous cold The arctic air mass then departs on Sunday giving way to a strong storm system that is expected to affect the region from Sunday through Monday with heavy precipitation (snow, winter mix, rain), high winds and coastal impacts. There is still considerable model forecast scatter with this system, but the potential is increasing for a period of snow accumulation in parts of the interior (likely changing to rain for the city and coastal areas), during the period from Sunday to the end Monday, as well as on the coast. flooding by cycles of high tide on Monday. For Western Passaic in New Jersey, and Orange County and Putnam County in New York, there is still a chance of reaching the 6″ snowfall advisory level by Monday morning.

Stay connected with The Authority in Time in all our editions and digital platforms.