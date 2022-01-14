Get ready for cold weather in New York this Saturday | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

first time in 1907.announcer: these images werepresented by gorayeb, thetown lawyers.adriana: we return jeúsópez, of the guardians of theweather and forecastexplaining about what weit will bring a lot of wind.jeús: we are under thewhat is the arctic air masstowards the area. this speedof the wind,21 miles for the guard, 20for and 26 for monticello.the gusts of wind of 44miles to white plans.the wind hits usthermal sensation, toocan knock down branchestrees, unhealthy treesand the power lines canbe affected.are temperatures and damagesecondary.the thermometer behind the fortswinds.the temperature drops.at midnight, the temperature goesdown to 24°.there you feel the temperaturewhen leaving your house.at midnight, the temperatureyou will feel the 10th, 2nd atdawn.These are very dangerous conditions.I recommend you stay inhome, if they don’t have to go out.since the temperatureswhen the body is exposedfreeze the skin.this low pressure is going toaffect, winter stormthat will come to usarea and is going to bring us strongwinds.in the next few hours,storm is towardssouth leaving es carlos, andhavoc and ice.in the morning it startsincrease cloudiness andsome flakes in the underground area.at 7:00 at nightSunday we can witness thatpink line the winter mixfor the new metro areayork and parts of new jersey.the snow is going to give, there may beaccumulated up to 4 incheswith the event ends.the strong wind will pushtowards coastal areas. a