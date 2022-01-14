Get to know Marc Anthony’s luxurious mansion where “For Love or Money” was recorded

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 28 Views

Marc Anthony has been active in music since 1985, where he ventured into various genres, always being pop and salsa where he is most successful. At 53 years old and with a career spanning 36 years, Anthony is one of the fixtures in terms of success year after year. In addition, under the scenes, he also lives a busy life, which makes him a topic of conversation in communication portals.

Marco Antonio Muniz Rivera He is also a heartthrob who sweeps social networks and that led him to marry three times, the last being between 2014 and 2017 with the Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima. He previously had 10 years of marriage with Jennifer López, since 2004 with whom he had two of his six children. The rest of the clan of heirs is the product of his relationship with Dayana Torres, also with two children. Later, with an old relationship outside the show business, two more arrived.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Aislinn Derbez revealed that she rejected her boyfriend for Mauricio Ochmann

Aislinn Derbez and Jonathan Kubben A few months ago it was when they shouted their …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved