Get to know Marc Anthony’s luxurious mansion where “For Love or Money” was recorded

Marc Anthony has been active in music since 1985, where he ventured into various genres, always being pop and salsa where he is most successful. At 53 years old and with a career spanning 36 years, Anthony is one of the fixtures in terms of success year after year. In addition, under the scenes, he also lives a busy life, which makes him a topic of conversation in communication portals.

Marco Antonio Muniz Rivera He is also a heartthrob who sweeps social networks and that led him to marry three times, the last being between 2014 and 2017 with the Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima. He previously had 10 years of marriage with Jennifer López, since 2004 with whom he had two of his six children. The rest of the clan of heirs is the product of his relationship with Dayana Torres, also with two children. Later, with an old relationship outside the show business, two more arrived.

Marc Anthony smiling. Source: instagram @marcanthony

Mark Anthony he gives himself all the luxuries, alone or as a couple. One of these is a mansion that is now the scene of a reality show, but before it was the cradle of love with de Lima, where they married in the Dominican Republic. It is the Oasis of “For Love or For Money”.

Fans of the Telemundo contest were surprised when the image of the owner of the Oasis where the television space was recorded came to light. Is about anthony, who ordered the construction of the property in the Casa de Campo tourist complex, La Romana, Dominican Republic. The 24-person property encompasses a 10,000-square-foot residence, a variety of pavilions, bungalows, two pools, outdoor lounging and entertainment, and an artificial beach.

This is what El Oasis looks like from above. Source: People

The King of Salsa, as Anthony is known, was invited to the last broadcast of the program that crowned the winning couple of the contest, who were the martial arts fighter José Luis Verdugo and the Romanian singer Oana Chelaru, who won the grand prize of $200,000.