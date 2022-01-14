Goodbye Televisa: After declaring him ‘gay’, the famous ex-galán of TV Azteca leaves the soap opera for a strong reason

Mexico City.- A famous soap opera heartthrob, who began his artistic career in Aztec TV, he would be going through a difficult moment because he would have abandoned an important melodrama from Televisa due to a difficult situation Health.

It is about the beloved Sonoran actor David Zepeda, who has worked for the San Ángel television station for the last 12 years with melodramas such as The force of Destiny, Sortilege, overcome heartbreak and more.

The originator of Nogales, Sonora, who also worked in Ajusco in the novel like in the movies, has faced strong scandals in his career such as the times he has been branded homosexual.

At the end of 2020, various entertainment personalities took Zepeda out of the closet and claimed that he had an affair with Daniel Urquiza ‘The King of Extensions’, who took his own life on those dates.

Several media even dared to point out that they had already planned to get married, but the stylist decided to end his life because he was in the middle of a deep depression.

Currently the actor participates in the telenovela my fortune is to love you but information emerged that both he and the entire cast would have left the Televisa forums because there is a covid-19 outbreak in the production.

Magazine TVNotes interviewed a supposed employee of the company who confirmed that Zepeda, susana gonzalez and more actors could be infected with the aforementioned disease.

Although they did not want to reveal the names to us, it is rumored that the protagonists could be among those infected, in addition to Serge Sendel, Ana Bertha Espin, Daniela Martínez, Denia Agalianou and Mary Red“, they explained.

They mentioned that the artists did not present serious symptoms but their producer Nicandro Diaz preferred stop recording of the melodrama so as not to continue exposing his staff.

Source: TVNotes