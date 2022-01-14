Haitian Foreign Minister on the deportation of pregnant women: “The solution will not be achieved unilaterally”

“The lasting solution to this problem will not be achieved unilaterally, but with close cooperation between the two countries,” said the Haitian Foreign Minister, Jean Victor Généus, regarding the presence of women in labor from his nation in Dominican hospitals.

Généus made this statement during an interview with journalist Robenson Geffrard of the newspaper Le Nouvelliste, alluding to the cases of Haitian pregnant women in health centers, who were subsequently deported.

He also stated that “duly authorized” Haitian women will continue to have access to hospitals, while “others” will be turned away.

“Meanwhile, the two countries must take all measures to neutralize the smuggling networks that encourage Haitian women to use Dominican hospitals while exploiting them economically,” he suggested.

Likewise, in his conversation with Geffrard, the Haitian foreign minister highlighted the importance of relations with the Dominican Republic, indicating that it is necessary to maintain coexistence between the two nations.

However, he stated that the Dominican authorities must consult with their Haitian counterparts before making decisions that could harm them directly.

“Like any good doctor who talks with his patient, the DR should address us first for issues that concern us directly,” said the official.

student visas

In early November of last year, the Dominican government decided to pause indefinitely the special visa program for Haitian students in the country.

Such a measure did not affect those who were already in the country, but those who intended to request it.

Regarding the case, Généus explained that the decision was made because they were trying to locate those who benefited from this program without being qualified,

Similarly, he said that his counterpart in the Dominican Republic, Roberto Álvarez, announced the resumption of the program, which is in charge of the Haitian embassy.