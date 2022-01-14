“He does not come because he is not vaccinated”, Tite confirmed that a figure from Brazil will not play against Ecuador Renan Lodi

In the Brazilian National Team they made a tough decision with a figure as he was not vaccinated.

Brazil qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup a few dates ago, being the best team in South America. The ‘Canarinha’ is undefeated in the Qualifiers, something they don’t want to let slip and reach the World Cup as one of the few national teams not to have lost a match in the qualifying process.

+ From the Club León they confirmed that they want to join Ángel Mena with an Ecuadorian

+ We did not qualify but Ecuador already pays in Qatar 2022

+ Confirmed: The LigaPro can be seen on a new platform

Tite, technical director of Brazil, has already presented the call for the double date of the Qualifiers in which he will face Ecuador and Paraguay. The ‘Verdeamarela’ will have all its figures with the exception of Neymar, who is injured and will not recover. In addition to the crack of PSG, the DT made the decision not to summon one of the team’s figures.

At the press conference after publishing the call, Tite confirmed that Renan Lodi was left out for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. “Renan Lodi lost the opportunity to compete with Brazil for not having been vaccinated”, were the words of the Brazilian coach about the situation of the left back.

Lodi joins the losses of Neymar due to injury and that of Lucas Paquetá, who accumulated two yellow cards. Brazil will seek to continue with its unbeaten record, but will face the Ecuadorian National Team, which is very close to qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and with a victory will achieve the goal.